Why is The Courtship Season 1 finale not airing at its usual time? New air time, plot and more explored

The Courtship Season 1 is approaching its end, with Nicole Remy just a step away from finding her perfect life partner on the show. However, the finale will not air at its usual time because Temptation Island Season 4 will broadcast its reunion episode at 10.00 PM. The Courtship will air its two-hour finale at 11.30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on USA Network.

The show premiered on March 6, 2022, with 16 eligible suitors trying to impress Nicole Rémy and win her hand against the backdrop of the Regency Era. After weeks of challenges and eliminations, only three suitors are left and they will compete in the finale to win Nicole's heart once and for all.

All about The Courtship Season 1 finale

The Courtship Season 1 finale will air at 11.30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 25, after Temptation Island's reunion episode. The official description of The Courtship’s Episode 12, titled Commitment of a Lifetime, reads:

“The final three suitors get the opportunity to impress Ms. Rémy in the modern world, but only two can return to the Regency era for a glittering ball where the Court will decide which of the final two deserve their blessing.”

In the finale preview, Rémy is excited and beaming with happiness at the prospect of finally finding her perfect life partner after weeks of dating, challenges, and eliminations on the show. She might even get “engaged” to her “prince” in teh presence of her trusted court-mother Claire, father Claude, sister Danie, and her best friend Tessa.

The final three suitors who will try to win her hand on the show are Danny, Christian, and Jesse.

The Courtship Episode 11 recap

In last week’s episode, the suitors were tasked with helping in the preparation of a luxury dinner. All the four suitors, Jesse Judge, Lincoln Chapman, Christian Cones, and Danny Bochicchio, did their best to give a helping hand and impress Rémy.

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s love for van life and lack of interest in commitment surprised Rémy’s parents. Danny was also upset with the fact that his lady had another sleepover with Lincoln, which made Rémy cry. Nicole then told Danny that she loved him but, to her surprise, Danny was not able to reciprocate her feelings.

Lincoln was unsure about committing to the heroine of the show and described their affair as more of a "fling." This revelation upset Christian, who later wrote an anonymous letter to Nicole informing her of Lincoln's revelation. After receiving the letter, she confronted Lincoln, who initially insisted that he was "crazy about" her but later admitted that he was not the right choice for her. Lincoln was sent back home after this confession.

During the last dance with the remaining three suitors, Danny apologized to Nicole for making her cry and Christian confessed that he was the one who wrote the letter to her. She bonded with Jesse as well. Finally, Nicole decided that all the three remaining suitors could stay and try to win her hand in the finale.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 25, at 11.30 PM ET on USA Network to find out Nicole's choice of her life partner on The Courtship.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee