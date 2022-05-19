What time will The Courtship Season 1 Episode 11 air? Final four suitors, plot, air date and more explored

NBC's reality show The Courtship, based on the Regency era, is just a few episodes away from an exciting finale. With four suitors trying their best to win princess Nicole Remy’s heart, it will be interesting to see how things unfold. Only one lucky suitor will have the honor of calling the princess his beloved.

Episode 11 is set to release on Wednesday, May 18, at 11:00 p.m. ET. Remy’s family members and friends are busy digging deep into the lives of every suitor to ensure that Nicole does not make a mistake. They are vetting the suitors' intentions beforehand so Nicole can make a confident decision.

The Courtship is a dating show that takes viewers back to the Regency era. Featuring Nicole Remy, an ordinary New York girl who has given up on the modern ways of finding love, the show intends to bring back the olden days of proper courtship.

Nicole wants to find someone she can love and trust without going through the process of dating. So, she has chosen the route taken by the elite during the Regency era in a bid to avoid the traps of modern dating. She features on the show as the princess of a castle situated in the countryside, and her mission is to find ‘the one’ among 16 suitors.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ms. Rémy's final four suitors must demonstrate just how hard they're willing to work for love. A Regency-style brunch is interrupted with a heartbreaking revelation. Who will Ms. Rémy bid adieu to this week?"

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Courtship?

Things are going to become intense as one of the suitors will express his casual intentions in relation to Nicole. One of Nicole’s sources will overhear the suitor, and this anonymous source will then write to Nicole about it. Upon reading about the situation, Nicole will address it in conversation with her remaining four suitors who will be startled by the revelation. Ultimately, she will reveal the name of the offender, and he might have to say goodbye to the castle and her.

Recap of Episode 10

Episode 10 saw the elimination of suitor Mr. Miles Nazaire.

In the previous episode, Nicole took guidance from a psychic who read out the future of each suitor with Nicole using her crystal ball and tea leaves.

She said that she could hear Nicole's wedding bells with Jesse. Miles might be looking for a relationship but Christian could make Nicole laugh a lot. The psychic opined that Danny B. could be more honest with Nicole. Lastly, she saw only half a heart when it came to Lincoln.

Nicole had a conversation with Miles about commitment, but he seemed hesitant. So, when it came to eliminating one of the suitors, she chose to say goodbye to Miles.

Viewers can watch Episode 11 of The Courtship on USA Network on May 18 at 11:00 p.m.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee