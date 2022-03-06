Who is Mrs Danie Baker? The Courtship lead Nicole Remy's sister was on a reality show 

The Courtship, NBC’s upcoming dating reality show, is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Viewers are excited to see what the show has for them. Its out-of-the-box concept features Seattle girl Nicole Remy looking for love by dating 16 suitors in the Regency style.

Moreover, the princess will be backed by her family that includes her parents and sister, Danie. The lattermost loves her two sisters and is set to help and guide Nicole on her journey of finding love.

The Courtship features 16 suitors in a castle in the countryside of England who will try their best to win Nicole and her family’s hearts by performing various tasks.

Everything you need to know about Mrs. Danie Baker from The Courtship

Famous as Mrs. Danie Baker, she is a baking enthusiast who is very straightforward and does not tolerate anything unnecessary. The 2019 pandemic allowed her to do what she loves. By profession, Mrs. Baker is a CPA, but she has always nurtured her passion for cooking and developing recipes.

Thus, during the pandemic, she launched her food blog titled Hey Danie Bakes! The food blogger also shares many delicious baking recipes on her YouTube with the same name and has nearly 153 subscribers.

The Seattle native also participated in Top Chef Amateurs and won the title by recreating two pies that her grandma used to make every year for Thanksgiving.

The 32-year-old baker has been happily married for seven years and introduces herself on social media as a wife, cook, accountant and baker. Danie Baker's Instagram features her and Nicole having a fun time preparing different dishes.

Danie is definitely up for finding the best partner for her sister. As a no-nonsense person, she has the striking quality to spot liars in a room. Nicole’s suitors might definitely watch out for her.

Danie Baker is like Nicole’s best friend and guard against negativity. She is looking forward to finding someone for her little sister who makes her laugh, is spontaneous, adventurous, and provides her with the happy life that she deserves.

The Courtship episode will be available on Peacock a day after airing on NBC.

