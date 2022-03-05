Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight? Air time, performers, and more about episode 14

Saturday Night Live is back again with a brand new episode and this time, Oscar Isaac and Charli XCX will take the stage. The previous episode was hosted by John Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem.

The NBC late-night series is produced in association with Broadway Video with creator Lorne Michaels as executive producer. It airs season 47 episode 14 on March 5, 2022.

About the new host of 'Saturday Night Live'

This weekend's Saturday Night Live will be hosted by none other than Oscar Isaac.

Oscar Isaac is an American actor best known for Body of Lies, A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, Drive, X-Men: Apocalypse, Annihilation, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), Moon Knight, Show Me a Hero, Scenes from a Marriage among other projects.

He holds an AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, a Golden Globe Award award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film and nominations.

More about episode 14 of SNL

The network airs season 47 episode 14 of Saturday Night Live tonight, March 5 at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. Apart from airing on NBC, SNL will be available to stream on Peacock, Roku, Fubo, Hulu, and Spectrum. All previous seasons of the series are also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Along with Oscar Isaac, the show will see Charli XCX as the musical guest. Charli XCX was supposed to be the musical guest back on the Season 47 episode hosted by Rudd in December 2021 but due to the surge in COVID-19, the episode was scaled back and her performance was canceled.

Episode 15 of SNL will be hosted by Zoë Kravitz. This will mark the hosting debut for both stars as Isaac and Kravitz are all set to promote their respective series and films. The Batman, starring Kravitz, is now playing in theaters, while Marvel's Moon Knight, starring Isaac will drop on March 30.

