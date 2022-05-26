"Nicole, you made a mistake": The Courtship fans slam Nicole Rémy for choosing Daniel Bochicchio over Jesse Judge 

The Regency-Era dating show The Courtship has us hooked since Episode 1. In the show's season finale, Nicole Rémy chose Daniel Bochicchio, aka Danny B, over Jesse Judge. Jesse was going to propose to Nicole, but she stopped him by announcing that she had feelings for someone else.

She sent him home and took a stroll with Danny B, who later proposed and received a 'yes' from Nicole. The Courtship fans were not happy with Nicole's decision as they felt that Danny B made little effort to communicate with her and was not ready to propose earlier on the show.

On the other hand, Jesse put a lot of effort into communicating with Nicole even after appearing late on the show. He had mentioned several times that he was ready to marry Nicole. Fans slammed Nicole for making the wrong decision.

The Courtship fans are angry at Nicole for choosing the wrong man

Tonight on The Courtship, Nicole chose Danny B as her prince. In the final dance with Jesse, Nicole revealed that she felt that Jesse was the perfect guy. She said,

"I knew their was something about you."

She revealed in a confessional that their journey on the show was an absolute rollercoaster, and even though their future wasn't crystal clear, she wanted to be Jesse all the time.

She later danced with Danny B and said that the whole world disappeared when she was with him. Danny B promised Nicole that he would express himself better in the future. She felt that there was a stronger connection between them. Nicole's sister asked Danny B to rethink his decision of not proposing to Nicole right away.

Jesse became insecure about her dancing with another man and took Nicole away on a walk. He told her that he had come on the show to find his best friend and partner. He said that he wanted her to be with him.

Nicole said she knew how incredible Jesse was, but she liked someone else. Jesse was heartbroken and said,

"I just feel so lost."

She later accepted Danny B's wedding proposal. Fans were not happy with her decision and slammed her for choosing Danny B over Jesse. They sent in tweets to support Jesse.

Danny B and Nicole Rémy's bond on The Courtship

In the first episode of The Courtship, Nicole chooses Bochicchio to go on a private date with her. In the next episode, Nicole’s parents also choose Daniel to go on a solo date with her. The two, along with Mr. Shanklin, went on a boat ride.

While at first, he said that he was not sure about proposing to someone so quickly, he later confessed to Nicole’s father, Mr. Claude Rémy, that he could see himself marrying Nicole. He was unable to impress Nicole’s brother.

Danny B and Nicole argued about Mr. Chapman’s intentions to marry her in the last episode.

The Courtship Episode 12 recap

Tonight, Nicole Rémy went on a date with the suitors as they tried to impress her in the modern world. She sent Christian Lee Cones home soon after. The suitors later went on a final Regency-era date with Nicole, where they surprised her with many gifts.

Nicole's parents chose to give their blessing to both the men and said that either one of them would love and protect her. The two made their final dance. Nicole later accepted Danny B's wedding proposal.

The Courtship featured Nicole Rémy as the show's heroine who was trying to find her prince among many suitors. It has not been confirmed if the show will return for a second season.

