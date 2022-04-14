"Chapman is my fave": Fans applaud The Courtship suitor Mr. Chapman's approach to court Nicole Remy

USA Network's The Courtship premiered on March 6, 2022 and viewers of the show have instantly taken a liking to it. The reality TV dating show follows the journey of the lead Nicole Remy and her search to find love in an environment based on Regency-era England, inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

This week's episode of The Courtship saw the suitors engaging in a wild drinking and celebratory evening with the lead in order to establish meaningful connections that would help them move forward in their journey of love. Nicole also formed deeper relationships with a few of the suitors.

Mr. Lincoln Chapman was a sure frontrunner in tonight's episode. One fan tweeted:

Last week's episode was a rollercoaster, to say the least. Two new suitors joined in and ruffled some feathers along the way. The lead's older brother Dom made an appearance since her parents were away for a while and wanted him to take charge in order to guide and protect her. Mr. Bochichhio did not seem to sit well with the brother, and he disrupted the dinner but ended up winning Nicole's heart.

Fans react to The Courtship suitor Mr. Chapman's approach to court Nicole Remy

The Courtship suitor Mr. Lincoln Chapman found a way to sneak into the castle to spend some one-on-one time with Nicole. As she spoke to her best friend Tessa about her connections with the other suitors, he brought tea and breakfast to her bed.

It was evident that Nicole was impressed by the gesture. The two spoke about going on adventures and watching the sunrise from bed. In response to Mr. Chapman's promises, she said:

"Like, this is the kind of story that you would, like, tell your kids one day. I feel like a whole different person right now. I wanna share [everything] with someone. That's the thing I like so much about you.. is envisioning all of the amazing fun things that would come from being with you."

While the other suitors were jealous of Mr. Chapman, especially Mr. Danny Kim, here's what fans had to say about the suitor:

Shayla James @girlyhippierock I was not prepared to cry in the first few minutes. Awwww and OMG!!!! Mr. Chapman!!!!I was not prepared to cry in the first few minutes. #TheCourtship Awwww and OMG!!!! Mr. Chapman!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤ I was not prepared to cry in the first few minutes. #TheCourtship

Miss D. 📚 🎀 📺 🎬 @bonobochick #TheCourtship I am not mad at Mr. Chapman for doing the [sneaky] breakfast in bed. He said last ep he wanted alone time with Nicole and he found a way without cutting in on other suitors nor interrupting a dinner party. Nicole seems very happy right now. #TheCourtship USA I am not mad at Mr. Chapman for doing the [sneaky] breakfast in bed. He said last ep he wanted alone time with Nicole and he found a way without cutting in on other suitors nor interrupting a dinner party. Nicole seems very happy right now. 🔥 #TheCourtship #TheCourtshipUSA

do a flip @dissbrat #TheCourtship chapman out here doing big things i see you chapman out here doing big things i see you 👀👀 #TheCourtship

Whitney Evans @Whip216 I'm bored with the guys angry at Chapman. Don't be jealous you didn't think of it #TheCourtship I'm bored with the guys angry at Chapman. Don't be jealous you didn't think of it #TheCourtship https://t.co/URthJdqccU

do a flip @dissbrat chapman pls 🤐🤐 tell danny to mind his business he’s still your competition even if he’s your bro #TheCourtship chapman pls 🤐🤐 tell danny to mind his business he’s still your competition even if he’s your bro #TheCourtship

Viewers are in for a rollercoaster of a season

The Courtship is halfway through its first season, and there have been a lot of dramatic moments among the suitors. The first three episodes had viewers and the cast warming up to the idea of courting in Regency style, but they soon grew comfortable with the concept.

The lead has been extremely cautious when choosing who she would bid goodbye to at the farewell balls. The men who have been shown their way out of the show include Dr. Jarrett Schanzer, Mr. Lewis Echavarria, Mr. Caleb Ward, Mr. Derek Kesseler, Mr. Chan Luxe, Mr. Peter Saffa, Mr. Alex "Achilles" King, Mr. Giuseppe Castronovo, Mr. Nate Shanklin, and Dr. Hatem.

The most recent to bid farewell on The Courtship was the new contestant Dr. Hatem, who debuted on last week's episode. Nicole bid farewell to the suitor as she believed that he did not have any particular space carved out for a partner.

With only eight suitors remaining, the journey gets tougher as the contestants attempt to find love with Nicole. Keep watching The Courtship to find out who is next in line to be eliminated from the show.

