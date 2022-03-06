Who is Lincoln Chapman on The Courtship? Model loves Matthew McConaughey rom-coms

One of the dashing contestants of The Courtship, Lincoln Chapman, has already garnered quite a bit of attention due to his charm and dashing persona. The suitor will be seen on NBC’s social experiment love series on March 6, 2022, at 8 PM.

Lincoln Chapman will compete with another 15 eligible suitors to win the heart of his ladylove. The show, filmed at Castle Howard in York, Northern England, can also be viewed the next day on Peacock after its NBC release.

All about Lincoln Chapman on The Courtship

A nomad at heart, Lincoln Chapman loves his van life. He has often posted about his van life on his Instagram page with his best companion, his beloved dog.

The 6' 2'' Wilhelmina model loves watching classic Matthew McConaughey romantic comedy movies during his free time. When not working, he loves to go hiking and on a run with his dog.

With 1,035 followers on his Instagram, Chapman has modeled for Calvin Klein and Kenneth Cole Reaction.

Chapman dons many hats. Besides being a model, he is also a recording artist and an actor. He played Jesse Scott in the romantic movie Boy Band, directed by Jalitza Delgado. The film was adapted from a novel of the same name written by Jacqueline E. Smith.

With The Courtship, the “duke” hopes to win the hand of Nicole Remy, the “heroine” of the show. He vyes to travel with her in his van and embark on a new adventurous life together.

About The Courtship

Initially titled "Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance," the dating show stars Nicole Remy. She will be transported back to England's Regency era to find love through traditional dating methods.

Her family will accompany the former Seattle Seahawks and her best friend, Tessa Cleary, also known on the court. All the cast members will be dressed up in duke and princess attires from the Regency era. Remy will evict one of the 16 handsome suitors every week following the challenges.

The Courtship is being produced and developed by Endemol Shine North America in association with its Banijay-owned British sister company, Shine TV. Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Anthony Dominici, Susy Price, Andy Cadman, and Michael Heyerman are the executive producers. Author and journalist Rick Edwards will host the show.

