Chicago PD season 9, episode 13: Release date, promo, and more

After a long hiatus owing to the Winter Olympics, Chicago PD is ready to return to your screens. The crime drama has already experienced a number of delays but is now ready for a smooth run, starting with season 9, episode 13, titled Still Water.

The most recent trend of the show has been the shift of focus from one character to another in successive episodes. Following this, Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos, will be the one under the spotlight this week.

The promo for this episode is already out. The episode will release on February 23, 2022.

NBC released the promo for Chicago PD

The promo released by NBC for the upcoming episode hints at a very intense hour. This makes sense since the series is coming back after a long time, and it will try to give the viewers something worth waiting for. The upcoming episode will deal with a horrific car crash that Hailey Upton will witness.

The promo reveals flashes of many distinct scenes, hinting at a very packed episode. It may even have many secondary storylines, alongside the one featuring Hailey Upton. Since Upton and Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, got married, the show has focused less on them. This episode, however, may finally change that.

The official synopsis for the episode, which NBC released some time ago, reads,

"While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers; after learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash."

Tracy Spiridakos has hinted at a "crazy Upton episode" on her social media handle. This is definitely a call for all Upton fans to get excited about.

Additionally, showrunner Gwen Sigan has called this "one of the most ambitious" episodes of Chicago PD. He commented,

"It’s been one of the most ambitious episodes we’ve done on the show so far, especially from a production standpoint. I can’t wait to see what our director Chad [Saxton] and our crew pull off, and to see Tracy in this one."

All in all, fans of the show can expect an exceptional episode this week.

When is Chicago PD releasing, and where to watch it?

All the One Chicago shows are returning on February 23, 2022. Chicago PD will air at 10.00 pm ET on NBC. It will also be available for streaming on NBC network's official streaming app and website. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of the show there too.

