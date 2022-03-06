Who is Daniel Bochicchio? The Courtship suitor who has a rescued pup and is into house renovations

Family-oriented Daniel Bochicchio is all set to find love on the Pride and Prejudice inspired dating show, The Courtship, which is all set to premiere on March 6, 2022, on NBC.

In the upcoming show, the “eligible hopeful” suitor Daniel Bochicchio “will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court” in a “Regency-style England”.

The Courtship can also be viewed on Peacock the day after the NBC telecast.

All About The Courtship Suitor Daniel Bochicchio

The New York City native is a licensed real estate salesperson at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. As per his company bio, he joined the real estate world after being “exposed to residential and commercial real estate his entire life through his family interests”.

Before joining his current company in 2019, he worked as a licensed Real Estate Agent at for 7 months at Connie Profaci Realty.

Described as “an excellent listener”, Bochicchio studied business in the City University of New York-College of Staten Island from 2008-2011.

The 31-years-old is also a fashion model and has traveled the world for his fashion assignments. He worked with Major Models NY for 2 years before joining WIlhelmina Models in 2014.

In the past 10 years in the fashion industry, Bochicchio has made connections with top creative directors and photographers, enjoying the “wonderful culture and architecture he encountered along the way”.

The food-lover also loves cooking and even joined the International Culinary Center in 2013 to polish his culinary skills. He has since then has been impressing his loved ones with his cooking skills. In his free time, he loves exploring new restaurants and watching good movies.

Bochicchio keeps himself engaged with an active lifestyle. Cycling and weight training at the gym are some of the favorite regimes to keep himself fit and energetic.

The coffee lover also loves boxing, playing soccer and running with his rescue dog, Bo Peep. He loves renovating his house from time to time to keep up with the changing trends.

A family-oriented person, Bochicchio, who was raised in an Italian household, looks forward to wooing "heroine" Nicole Remy on The Courtship. He hopes she is the type of life partner who will support him through thick and thin just like his parents did each other.

With the help of the new show of European adventure, The Courtship, Bochicchio hopes to find love and is ready to fight for her till the very last moment.

Edited by Gunjan