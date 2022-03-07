Who are Nicole Remy's parents? All about Claude and Dr. Claire from NBC's The Courtship

NBC’s upcoming show The Courtship is currently generating immense curiosity among viewers. The reason behind it is the unseen concept of the show, which revolves around a girl on the journey to find love, 19th-century British style.

Nicole Remy is the lucky girl cast on the show who will find love just like princesses would do in the Regency era. However, unlike modern dating tenets, the show will involve the consent of Nicole’s parents when she starts dating 16 suitors simultaneously.

Moreover, apart from wooing Nicole, the suitors will also have to impress her parents in order to be chosen by the princess. The eligible bachelors will have to undertake many tasks to lead the win over Nicole Remy and her family’s heart in the show, The Courtship.

Meet Nicole’s parents on The Courtship

Indeed, the royal parents have raised an able daughter along with establishing their respective careers successfully. Both Dr. Claire Spain-Remy and Mr. Claude Remy are in their 60s and believe in giving their children room to make their own choices.

Dr. Claire Spain-Remy, Nicole's Mother

Dr. Claire Spain-Remy (Image via Youtube)

As a mother, she fully trusts her daughter’s choices and is on board to scrutinize every suitor in the castle. Spain-Remy is a retired OB-GYN who originally belonged to Chicago. Clair has had a terrific career as a doctor. She completed her medical studies at Duke University on an Army scholarship.

After accomplishing her studies, she started serving at the 121 EVAC Hospital in Seoul, South Korea for two years. Following this, she joined Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, Washington, and worked there for two years in the faculty at the OB-GYN residency.

This was Claire’s last working place in the military sector. Lastly, she served as the senior vice president and chief physician officer at MultiCare Health System in South Puget Sound and retired in 2016.

Claude Rémy, Nicole's father

Claude Rémy (Image via Youtube)

63-year-old Claude Remy always had a knack for international business and affairs. Initially, he completed his majors in Spanish and French. Afterward, he married his college mate and opened a real estate and commercial financing consulting firm.

Simultaneously, he partnered with a local Korean real estate company to assist foreign companies looking for real estate in Seoul. Nicole’s father has been in the acquisition and development of the apartment business for 20 years.

Claude is the guiding light in Nicole’s life and has met many of her previous boyfriends.

The Courtship will premiere on March 6 at 8:00 PM EST on NBC.

Edited by R. Elahi