Chrisley Knows Best season 10 release date and air time

USA Network’s popular show Chrisley Knows Best is back with another season. Season 10 of the show will premiere on Monday, February 6 at 9 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the new season on Peacock and Fubo TV.

The first episode of Chrisley Knows Best is titled Renovation Frustration Part 1 and will feature a similar cast as of the previous season, which includes, Julie, Chase, Chloe, Todd, Grayson, Savannah and Nanny Faye.

USA Network's description of the show reads:

"A reality show following the glamorous life of the Christley family. Seemingly wealthy Todd Christley runs a very strict household of 5 children with his wonderful wife. Dealing with day to day issues and ambitions of his children, he needs to keep tight if he wants his privileged children to grow up right."

It adds:

"Todd has children from elementary to adulthood and is dealing with all the drama in between, while aspiring to launch a new store and clothing line. With a new grandchild and a new son in law, that is as mute as a mouse, he needs to break through his stubborn ways to make connections and be the ultimate father."

What to expect from Chrisley Knows Best season 10 episode 1?

The first episode of Chrisley Knows Best season 10 will showcase some marital problems between Mr. and Mrs. Chrisley as Todd gives a lot of time and effort to renovate their home. This refers to their 13,279 square-foot home with six bedrooms located in Houston, Texas.

Nanny Faye, a real estate investor, will try to improve employee morale by making them play cow patty bingo. In this game, a cow is tied to a pole and roams in multiple boxes, each costing the same amount. The owner of the box in which the cow splats, wins all of the money from the boxes.

USA Network’s description of the episode reads:

"Todd's drastic home renovation drives Julie away; Faye boosts morale at work with cow patty bingo."

Why are Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie currently in jail?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving 12 years and seven years of jail time respectively for fraud and tax crimes. Todd is in a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida while Julie is serving her sentence in FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

The pair and their accountant Peter Tarantino have been charged with multiple counts of tax evasion, wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy. In 2019, they said that they were "not guilty" of any charges, but according to court-related documents, the Chriselys took $30 million from the bank by providing fake documents.

Speaking in the court, US attorney Annalise Peters said:

"They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it."

After the sentencing, judge Juarez stated:

"These were very serious crimes. The fraud was extensive, and there was really no remorse being shown by either Todd or Julie. They stuck by their actions. They didn't express any remorse or accept any sense of responsibility."

Though Todd and Julie tried to blame it all on their accountant, they were found guilty on June 7, 2022, with the possibility of going to jail for 30 years. They were initially in house confinement with electronic monitoring until the beginning of their sentencing on January 17, 2023.

It has not been confirmed if Chrisley Knows Best will return for a 11th season.

