"I don't owe the public an explanation”: Chrisley Knows Best’s Chase Chrisley addresses his parents' prison verdict for the first time

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s son, Chase, broke his silence for the first time after his parents were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion last month.

He recently addressed their verdict during an appearance on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast. Speaking about his parents’ respective sentences, he said:

“I think that I don’t owe anybody an explanation. I don’t owe the public an explanation. I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody other than the people that I care about and that I love.”

He stated that what the family “have been going through is hell” as it is a “terrible situation.” But still, he will have to “try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

Chase Chrisley wants to make sure that he is “good” for his family

Despite all the legal woes his family is going through, Chase wants to make sure that he is "good" so that he can "be good" for his fiancée Emmy Medders.

On the podcast, he also said that amid the legal troubles, he's "not going to worry" about what everybody in the world is thinking or saying about him. He just has to make sure that his "family is good emotionally" and that he is in a "place emotionally" where he can be there for his loved ones. And this is one of the reasons why he didn't voice his concern before about his parents' verdict. He said:

"So that's why I haven't really said anything on Instagram or anything like that because I feel like I've been doing the work behind the scenes. And that's going to pay off and I'll just let my actions speak for what needs to be said."

The past few difficult months have also made Chase “appreciate” things that he did “not appreciate as much in the past.”

Before his appearance on the podcast, Chase had never expressed his thought about the whole ordeal, unlike his other siblings, who have voiced their opinion every now and then.

Last month, Chase’s 25-year-old sister Savannah, revealed that she now has custody of her niece Chloe, 10, and brother Grayson, 16.

Even Chase’s stepsister, Lindsie, who shared an estranged relationship with her father, Todd, from 2019 until this summer, revealed how “extremely hard” the past few months have been for her and her family since the news broke. She said in a statement to Hollywood Life:

“I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions.”

In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years and 16 months of probation, while his wife Julie was sentenced to seven years and 16 months of probation after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud in June. Though the couple was found guilty, the Chrisleys maintained their innocence.

The husband and wife have been ordered to report to prison in Florida on January 17, 2023. Todd will turn himself into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie will spend her time at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, which is about two hours away from her husband’s facility.

However, the couple recently confirmed that they’ve already appealed their case.

Poll : 0 votes