How old is Grayson Chrisley? Age and career explored as Chrisley Knows Best star hospitalized after car accident

Grayson Chrisley, from the popular show Chrisley Knows Best, suffered severe injuries after his car collided with another truck on the road. The accident took place on November 19, 2022, at around 5.30 pm.

The actor reportedly damaged his car and is being treated at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. As per the police, Grayson Chrisley struck the back of a parked Dodge pickup truck. Reportedly, Grayson, who is currently 16 years old, was driving his Ford F-150 on Insterstate 65 in Nashville.

Along with Grayson Chrisley, the driver of the truck also suffered minor injuries

After the accident, the police asked Chrisley about the details of the incident. However, the police’s efforts went in vain as the actor was unable to recollect any details of the collision. Furthermore, the driver of the truck also suffered minor injuries, but he refused medical care.

As per the police, both the damaged cars were towed away after the accident. Furthermore, there have been no registered charges or arrests made as of now. It is also being reported that the bumper of Grayson’s car is mangled, the hood is cracked, and the windshield is completely shattered.

Grayson Chrisley began his career in 2014 with the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best

Born in Georgia, Grayson, the son of Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley, began his career in 2014. He began his first TV show with his family. At the time, he was the youngest member of the show, Chrisley Knows Best. The show was all about his real estate magnate father and focuses entirely on their lavish lifestyle.

The show made Grayson Chrisley super popular, as he started to appear on more and more shows, from WWE to Big Star Little Star and even The Steve Harvey Morning Show. The millionaire's son was also cast as himself in the sci-fi horror movie franchise, Sharknado’s fourth part, Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

Chrisley is still a student as he studies at a high school in Nashville, Tennessee. As per reports on the internet, the actor has a great passion for baseball.

Grayson Chrisley is also quite active on social media, as he shares a good deal of pictures from the gym and baseball grounds, which is proof enough that Grayson is a fitness and sports enthusiast.

He currently boasts 293,000 followers on Instagram and more than 40,000 followers on Twitter.

However, his official Twitter account does mention that the accounts are being run by his father, Todd Chrisley. On the personal front, the actor has a great relationship with his sister, Savannah. Apart from Savannah, Grayson has three more siblings, Chase, Kyle, and Lindsie.

Furthermore, it is not known when Grayson Chrisley will be back home from the hospital and how he is feeling at the moment as no official statement has been made by the family yet.

