When will the Chrisleys go to prison? Sentences explored as reality stars are set to spend a combined 19 years behind bars

American reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to 19 years of prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.

On Monday, November 21, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd and Julie a 12 and a seven year prison sentence, respectively. On top of that, each received an order of 16 months probation at the end of their sentences.

As per FOX5, the duo will begin their sentence on January 15, 2023.

Todd and Julie were found guilty in June 2022. Federal prosecutors said the duo were involved in an extensive bank fraud scheme and concealed their wealth from tax authorities while exhibiting their extravagant lifestyle.

According to USA Today, prosecutors stated:

"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work. The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

The family rose to fame with their reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best, which, as per USA Network, follows "the escapades of Atlanta-based self-made millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family."

Todd and Julie Chrisley had a full-fledged fraud plan

According to news reports, during the trial, prosecutors revealed that the duo deposited fake documents to banks and secured over $30 million in fraudulent loans. However, when they weren't able to pay the banks back, Todd and Julie declared bankruptcy.

Prosecutors further wrote that while the duo were in bankruptcy, they started their television reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public." They also hid the money earned by the show, which reportedly was in millions, from the IRS.

Prosecutors also argued that Todd and Julie convinced their friends to lie under oath and submitted incorrect documents to the jury probing their case.

"The Chrisleys are unique given the varied and wide-ranging scope of their fraudulent conduct and the extent to which they engaged in fraud and obstructive behavior for a prolonged period of time."

Todd's lawyers argued that the loss amount calculated by the government was inaccurate and that the authorities never produced any proof that his client meant to defraud any of the banks.

They also stated that Todd's misdeeds were committed a long time ago and that he has no criminal history for his prison time to be "disproportionately harsh." In court filings, they argued that Todd should not face more than nine years of prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Julie's lawyers stated in a court filing that she had a minimal role in the fraud case and that an appropriate sentence for her would not be jail time but only probation with special conditions.

Todd and Julie are parents to three children - Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. They also have a 10-year-old daughter from the former's prior marriage.

