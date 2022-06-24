Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 20: Why did Nanny Faye slam Todd Chrisley?

The second half of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 premiered tonight on the USA Network at 9.00 pm ET. Todd Chrisley wanted to impress a member of the real estate business because he was opening one himself, so he joined a gardening club the businessman was a part of.

Since Todd knew nothing about gardening, his family discouraged him from doing so. Nanny Faye said:

"Gardening is not easy."

The Chrisley Knows Best star asked for her help in a gardening competition to grow the most exotic flowers, but later criticized her skills when he felt that her flowers were "basic." He told her:

"This looks like every grandma’s porch."

Nanny was offended by this and slammed him for his statement. She refused to continue helping him, and Todd had to order his own flowers. Nanny initially wanted to give the flowers to Savannah, but she was encouraged by her granddaughter to participate in the competition against Todd. Nanny told her that she was ''no basic b***h'' and participated in the competition to prove a point.

Nanny ultimately won the challenge, and the reviewers claimed that her flowers had "thriller, filler, and spiller." Todd, on the other hand,was disqualified because he did not grow his own flowers.

The episode description reads:

"Todd offends Faye during a gardening contest; Chase plays grill master for the 4th of July BBQ."

Nanny's prize came with a plus one to join the club. Todd apologized to his mother, and she ultimately gave him the plus one.

The stars of Chrisley Knows Best were recently found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges

As per a June 7, 2022 ruling, Todd and Julie Chrisley were announced guilty of five counts of bank fraud, two counts of conspiracy, and one count of tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also declared guilty on one count of obstruction of justice and one count of wire fraud. As per the allegations, Julie made false credit card reports and bank receipts to rent a mansion.

On a recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd described the whole situation as a "whirlwind" and said:

"I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time to where all of it is discussed."

But the Chrisley Knows Best star did say that they appreciated the support of fans and had "steadfast faith in God." The two are currently under home arrest, and the couple will be sentenced on October 6, 2022. They could potentially face up to 30 years in prison.

USA Network announced Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best in May, one week before the conviction, but it is now uncertain if the production will take place.

Chrisley Knows Best follows the ultra-rich lives of the Chrisleys and showcases the family overcoming challenges and solving problems. The series description reads:

"Multimillionaire real estate developer and entrepreneur Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie, and their children are a picture-perfect Southern clan who have everything money can buy. But behind their over-the-top lifestyle lies a real family with real problems and major drama."

The show airs every Thursday on the USA Network at 9.00 pm ET.

