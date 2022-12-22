What did RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice say to Todd and Julie Chrisley amid their legal battle?

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice has advised Todd and Julie Chrisley to stand strong less than a month before they begin their respective prison sentences for tax fraud.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have been ordered to report to their respective prisons in January 2023. During an interview with TMZ, Teresa was asked if she had any advice for Todd and Julie, she advised them to:

“stand strong for their family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out … and just to be strong for their children.”

She further added that the sentence would be incredibly hard but that they would have to make the best of it. Teresa continued to say that the Chrisley couple will have to stay strong and connected to their children.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice hopes Todd and Julie’s kids visit them once a month

During their difficult time, RHONJ star Teresa hopes Todd and Chrisley’s kids visit them at least once a month. The couple share sons Chase and Grayson and daughter Savannah. Todd is also a father to Lindsie and Kyle.

He shares them with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. RHONJ star Teresa said that the kids should visit them at least once a month. She added:

“They have to always keep it connected. Keep their family connected. Stand strong together."

Teresa’s statement comes after she spent time behind bars. The RHONJ star and her then-husband Joe Giudice were incarcerated on charges of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2014.

Teresa's sentence began on January 5, 2015. She was released from Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut after completing 11 months of a 15-month fraud sentence.

Meanwhile, her now ex-husband Joe served a 41-month sentence in 2016. He was later held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and eventually deported to his native Italy.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s to report to Florida prison on January 17

Todd has been sentenced to 12 years in federal custody. He will turn himself into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Julie will spend seven years behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, which is about two hours away from her husband’s facility.

In addition to their sentences, the couple have also been ordered to serve 16 months of probation following their release from prison. Although the couple have been ordered to report to Florida prison next month, they're currently in the process of appealing their case.

The couple were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy in August 2019. They were accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016, as per People.

Prosecutors also claimed that Todd and Julie also used their production company, 7 C Production, to hide over $1 million dollar's worth of their reality TV income from the IRS. The pair eventually turned themselves in and pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time.

In October 2019, the couple was cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia. However, they continued to face federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes. A federal judge sentenced the husband and wife on November 21.

During an interview, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley shared how her parents were spending their last few days before starting their sentence. She told People:

"At this time, it's basically living every day like it's your last. My parents are definitely dedicating their time to therapy, their Biblical studies [and] their children."

Chrisley Knows Best premiered on USA Network in 2014 and was renewed for tenth season.

