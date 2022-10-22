Who is Emmy Medders? Age and more explored as Chase Chrisley gets engaged after lavish proposal

Chase Chrisley recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Emmy Medders. The former proposed to Medders at Tennessee’s First Horizon Baseball Stadium on October 5, 2022.

While speaking to People, Chrisley said that it was the perfect night, adding that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Medders and that they cannot wait to build a family together. Chrisley proposed Medders at a 12,000-seat stadium where he laid 175,000 rose petals in the shape of a heart.

Medders said that she was surprised since she was not informed of anything. The pair’s families were hiding at the location to witness the moment. Moreover, she mentioned that her father was sick with ALS, so it was a special moment that he was able to travel to Nashville and be on the field.

Chase Chrisley went down on one knee and presented a 3.5-carat oval diamond. The duo then celebrated at a nearby restaurant, and while speaking about their wedding, Chrisley said that they would love to get married in Charleston. Chase’s father, Todd, has a few ideas and speaking about the same, Chase stated:

“My dad has the best taste of anybody that I’ve ever met. We’ve never had a decorator in any of our homes or anything like that. He’s always done all that. So literally, Emmy was like, ‘Todd, you just do whatever you want to do because I know it’s going to be better than I could ever imagine.’”

Emmy Medders gained recognition after her relationship with Chase Chrisley came under the spotlight

Emmy Medders is a reality TV star (Image via emmymedders/Instagram)

Emmy Medders was born on November 1, 1995, which makes her 26 years old as of 2022. The reality star comes from a Christian family and shares a strong relationship with her parents.

She is active on Instagram, and her feed mostly features pictures of her parents and siblings. She loves to go on vacation with her family, and she posted a picture of her father in May last year, revealing that her father is undergoing treatment for ASL. The caption stated:

“If you guys could please keep my dad in your prayers I would greatly appreciate it. He started his first round of medication that is supposed to help slow the progression of ALS.”

Although detailed information on her early life is not available, she was a student at the University of Georgia. In recent times, she has gained recognition for her relationship with Chase Chrisley.

He and Emmy knew each other for a long time before they entered into a romantic relationship. Chase was previously linked to famous personalities such as reality star Kayla Puzas and Instagram model Brooke Noury. A few fans think that Chase loves Emmy since she resembles his mother and also shares some mannerisms.

Chase Chrisley’s family loves Emmy Medders, and his father stated on the family podcast that he loves to have his son’s girlfriend with them. Todd even described Emmy as good, decent, honorable, and honest.

Chase is well-known for his appearances on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best. Since then, his fanbase has increased on social media in recent years.

