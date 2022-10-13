What happened to Elijah DeWitt? High school football star’s girlfriend opens up about fatal Georgia mall shooting

Elijah DeWitt was allegedly shot and killed last week in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville retail mall. He was a standout prep football player.

Reportedly, Elijah DeWitt, 18, was also called "Eazy E". He was a wide receiver from Jefferson High School in, Georgia, and was killed on October 5 at around 8:15 pm. The shooting took place in the parking lot of Dave & Buster's at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The Gwinnett County Police Department revealed that the suspects, Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, both from Lawrenceville, were arrested in South Carolina two days later.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has seized custody of Bryan and Richardson, who will likely be sent to Gwinnett County on Monday.

In response to DeWitt's death, Bryan and Richardson were accused of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain offenses.

Late Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling has allegedly decided to forgive the offenders

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Bailey Reidling, DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, recalled the terrifying shooting that took place when the couple stepped out for a date. However, she has decided to forgive the two teenage suspects detained in South Carolina.

Reportedly, Bailey was looking for Elijah and another friend, Oscar, as the duo was buying football tickets.

She described:

"I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was ‘help.’"

She continued:

"You’re screaming in the moment because you're in shock. So, it's like a scream that you don't try to do, it’s just coming out. I checked his pulse, and I got freaked out because there is nothing going on there."

Reportedly, Elijah and Bailey Reidling had been together for almost five years. She recalled:

“He cared more than anyone I’ve ever met. That’s why I loved him so much because he reminds me of my daddy."

Additionally, Gwinnett police said in a statement on Friday:

"Detectives are still working to investigate the motive behind this incident, it appears that the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other and when they encountered each other in the parking lot, an altercation took place and then the shooting."

The funeral ceremony for Elijah DeWitt was held on Wednesday, October 12 at Jefferson High School at around 6:00 pm.

