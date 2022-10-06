What did Murad Dervish do? Former student arrested as University of Arizona campus shooting leaves professor dead

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a former University of Arizona student, Murad Dervish, was detained following a shooting at the Tucson, Arizona, campus that claimed the life of a professor.

According to reports, Murad Dervish was an alleged unauthorized former student who entered the science building and purportedly started firing and ultimately killed Thomas Meixner, 52.

Mary Coleman @Mary_reports JUST IN: UAPD has released a photo of the suspect in today's shooting. His name is Murad Can Dervish. JUST IN: UAPD has released a photo of the suspect in today's shooting. His name is Murad Can Dervish. https://t.co/vHSx4FPVql

A detailed look at the shooting caused by Murad Dervish inside the university premises

Based on the sources, campus police responded to the scene after being contacted by someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, around 2 pm.

University of Arizona Police Department Chief Paula Balafas said during a news conference:

“The student wasn’t allowed to be in that building. The caller wanted the man escorted out of the building by police."

Authorities discovered that someone had been shot inside the structure while they were on their way, according to Balafas. The police found the suspect shortly after, and Murad Dervish fled the scene.

-Dervish was a former student and not allowed in the building. @uarizona SHOOTING UPDATE:-The shooting suspect, Murad Dervish has been taken into custody.-The victim, a UA Professor has died.-Dervish was a former student and not allowed in the building. .@uarizona SHOOTING UPDATE:-The shooting suspect, Murad Dervish has been taken into custody. -The victim, a UA Professor has died. -Dervish was a former student and not allowed in the building. https://t.co/i17McuBl9F

Later, Meixner was taken directly to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased in the emergency room. Murad Dervish was apprehended by the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 5 pm after a traffic check near Gila Bend, roughly 120 miles west of the university. Balafas said:

"I don't know what the suspect's issue was in this case, but if you see something, don't just say something but do something. If you know someone struggling with mental health issues or anger issues, please reach out."

Reportedly, the school was kept under lockdown for more than an hour, and faculty and staff were instructed to remain indoors as police looked for the shooter. Balafas added:

"It's a tremendously tragic event. We feel so incredibly bad for the professor's family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them. It's definitely a tragedy."

Authorities reported that a handgun was used in the shooting, and the incident is still under investigation.

Additionally, the officials could not confirm the nature of the former student and professor's relationship. The number of shots that were fired was also unknown to the chief.

Dr. Mohammad Marza @MHydrologist A terrific person, scientist, and friend passed away today.

In my PhD committee, Dr Thomas Meixner served as a co-advisor.

Tom was a kind, loving person who genuinely cared about his coworkers and students.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and coworkers. A terrific person, scientist, and friend passed away today. In my PhD committee, Dr Thomas Meixner served as a co-advisor. Tom was a kind, loving person who genuinely cared about his coworkers and students. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and coworkers. https://t.co/Z3oecueap4

Dr. Laura Meredith tweeted about how she and Meixner recently submitted a grant:

"I am in complete shock. We just submitted a grant last week. I can't think of a nicer or more supportive colleague/mentor/human. This is devastating and senseless. How sorry I am for so many people now in pain."

New York professor Kaveh Madani tweeted:

"A sad day for our field! A sad day for #science!"

Thomas Meixner started teaching at UA in 2005, and in 2019 he was promoted to department head. According to the Sentinel, he leaves behind a wife and two sons.

