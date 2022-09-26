“We rejoice”: Rihanna sends fans into a frenzy after confirming performance at 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna recently took the internet by storm after implicitly confirming that she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Arizona. Following consistent speculation on social media, the singer announced the news by posting a photo on Instagram.

The post only featured a picture of RiRi’s hand holding the NFL football.

Shortly after, NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky issued his own statement about the performance. In the statement, he deemed RiRi a “once-in-a-generation artist”:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Jay-Z, whose entertainment company Roc Nation will manage RiRi’s performance also announced the big news in an official statement. Briefly reflecting on the singer’s early life, he said:

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The news of RiRi’s performance immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to celebrate the announcement:

amorphous @loneamorphous i don't think i've waited any more patiently for anything than for the return of RIHANNA. WE REJOICE. i don't think i've waited any more patiently for anything than for the return of RIHANNA. WE REJOICE.

The mega-event for the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will reportedly take place on February 12 during Super Bowl LVII outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will produce the telecast and serve as the executive producers of the show, while Hamish Hamilton will be the director.

Twitter reacts to Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

Considered to be one of the biggest musical events of all time, the Super Bowl Halftime Show features some of the most memorable musical performances of the year. With the 2023 show set to take place in February, organizers recently made a major announcement by confirming RiRi as the next headliner for the event.

Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, also mentioned that they were “excited” to collaborate with the We Found Love hitmaker:

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world. We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

As the pop superstar has been away from the music scene for the past few years, the Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement has left fans as well as celebrities highly excited. Many also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the upcoming mega event:

pop culture moments @notgwendalupe rihanna is the IDEAL superbowl performer, the catalogue of hits is crazy rihanna is the IDEAL superbowl performer, the catalogue of hits is crazy https://t.co/d0Up7ur6Gb

🌻 @BaddieClaire Imagine staying away from music for 6 years and announcing your comeback through Super Bowl??!!. Rihanna is my favorite superstar please Imagine staying away from music for 6 years and announcing your comeback through Super Bowl??!!. Rihanna is my favorite superstar please https://t.co/by56GrbY1V

Saint Hoax @SaintHoax Rihanna opening the Superbowl after a seven-year hiatus Rihanna opening the Superbowl after a seven-year hiatus https://t.co/pxhstWKXs6

۟ @neverfenty Rihanna fans after her Super Bowl halftime show announcement: Rihanna fans after her Super Bowl halftime show announcement: https://t.co/IUzjnLsgv5

pop culture moments @notgwendalupe my soul when rihanna performs umbrella at the superbowl my soul when rihanna performs umbrella at the superbowl https://t.co/UZSea6H5PR

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss rihanna performing at the superbowl?? she better announce that album during the halftime show rihanna performing at the superbowl?? she better announce that album during the halftime show

dream boy ☆ @blkmaraj the amount of HITS Rihanna is going to be able to perform at the superbowl… MOTHER the amount of HITS Rihanna is going to be able to perform at the superbowl… MOTHER https://t.co/8NpRLzqR9R

JA @sleezyjamie The list of HITS that Rihanna can perform at the Super Bowl is insane

The list of HITS that Rihanna can perform at the Super Bowl is insane https://t.co/gZFmL0Eyjh

According to the Hollywood Reporter, further details about the show will likely be released in the forthcoming months by Apple Music.

RiRi released her last album, Anti, nearly six years ago in 2016, and seemingly went on a hiatus after indefinitely withholding the release date of her completed ninth studio album in 2019.

In light of that, it remains to be seen if the musician's appearance in the Super Bowl will also include the announcement of her much awaited new album. Several music artists have used the mega musical event to announce their albums and tours in the past.

