“She’s a real one”: Twitter reacts as Rihanna helps restaurant staff to clean up after night out

Rihanna was spotted helping restaurant staff, and fans couldn't help but praise the singer.

The Diamonds singer recently visited Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe on September 1 to spend a girls' night out. A source present at the location told Page Six that the singer decided to tidy up after she and her companions asked the establishment to stay open past their closing time.

Once news of the same broke onto the internet, fans applauded the celebrity for her kindness. A user on Twitter posted:

"It’s basic human decency, but so rare these days. She’s a real one."

Twitter users complimented Rihanna for helping the restaurant staff

The new mom was reported to have arrived at Caviar Russe on Thursday night with a group of six girlfriends. The crew enjoyed caviar, champagne and sashimi bites until 2 am.

After they finished, Rihanna, 34, was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

The Man Down singer was wearing a comfortable outfit that included an oversized "No Limit Records" jersey, baggy jeans, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, a red mini purse and Tiffany & Co. jewelry for her night out.

However, it was her considerate behavior that got people talking. Twitter users praised the star for being considerate towards the restaurant staff who worked overtime for the group.

Numerous fans admired the Fenty owner and called her a "queen."

Reactions form fans (1/2) (Image via Twiiter)

User @thestarIagrande called the singer "sweet and humble," while @t_queensh claimed that the singer's generosity was the reason she was "one of the highest selling artists ever." However, few fans shared their unhappiness over the singer's extended hiatus from music.

Reactions form fans (2/2) (Image via Twiiter)

A user, @aetherugh joked about trashing a recording studio so the pop star would "finally record something" while she helped clean up the place. Her views were seconded by @DAMllAN, who accused Rihanna of causing a "music drought."

Rihanna recently became America's youngest self-made female billionaire

The Rude Boy singer was recently awarded the title of United States' youngest self-made billionaire woman. Forbes' annual list for 2022 also ranked her as the 21st richest self-made woman in the US.

According to the business magazine, the singer has a net worth of $1.4 billion. She built her empire through a successful singing career and entrepreneurship.

Rihanna has created over 50 songs as a lead artist and launched three successful companies.

According to Forbes, Fenty beauty lines generated over $550 million in 2020, and Savage X Fenty was valued at $1 billion in February 2021.

Looking at her music career, Rihanna consistently released new music until 2016, launching one album almost every year. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

The last song that featured the singer was Believe It, a track released by Canadian rapper Jahron Anthony Brathwaite. She recorded a 40-second chorus for the 2020 song.

While talking about her success, the singer once said:

"My money is not for me; it's always the thought that I can help someone else. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are a priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

Rihanna is already listed as the first billionaire from Barbados. Additionally, she was also titled the richest female musician in April of this year.

