How old is Rihanna? Age explored as Fenty Beauty owner becomes America's youngest self made female billionaire

With a $1.4 billion net worth, singer Rihanna has been crowned as the United States' youngest self-made billionaire woman. The singer is ranked as the 21st richest self-made woman in the US on Forbes' annual list for 2022. A nine-time Grammy award-winning singer, Rihanna is the only female billionaire under the age of 40 on the list.

Forbes released its annual list last month. The Barbados-born singer dethroned Kim Kardashian to become America's youngest self-made billionaire. The 41-year-old Kardashian was awarded the title last year after she increased her fortune from $780 million to $1 billion between October 2020 and April 2021.

What is Rihanna’s age & what made her land up on the list?

As of July 1, 2022, Rihanna is 34 years old, which makes her America’s youngest self-made female billionaire. With a successful career in singing, the Umbrella singer has also been successful as an entrepreneur. Her venture, Fenty Beauty, has become super popular over the last few years.

The Rude Boy singer has major stakes in 3 retail companies, which are Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty. Talking about her revenue, Forbes also mentioned that Rihanna’s beauty line generated more than $550 million in 2020.

With major stakes in Fenty, Rihanna stands out to become the youngest self-made female billionaire. (Image via Fenty)

Her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, was valued at $1 billion in February 2021. Apart from being the youngest self-made female billionaire in America as of today, she is also Barbados' first billionaire, and in the month of April, she was announced as the richest female musician.

Other self-made women on the list, after Rihanna, are Kylie Jenner with a net worth of $600 million, Taylor Swift with $570 million, Beyonce with $450 million, and Kim Kardashian with $1.8 billion.

Did Fenty get Rihanna to this position of being the youngest self-made female billionaire?

While there is no denying that Fenty beauty has become the go-to brand for luxury cosmetics in the last few years. However, she co-owns the brand with French luxury retailer LVMH. With new products launching every season, Forbes estimated the value of Fenty Beauty at around $2.8 billion.

Other than this, she has a 30% ownership stake at Savage X Fenty, which is another super profitable venture for the star. Some businesses bloomed, but some failed. In February, RiRi and LVMH had to shut down their high-end fashion and accessories house, which was also run by the name Fenty. While it was launched in 2019, the brand suffered excessively in the pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, earlier this year, the singer was working with advisors to take her company Savage X Fenty public with an initial offering that could potentially be valued at $3 billion.

As for RiRi’s singing career, the pop star was consistent until 2016, when she released a new album almost every year. Her last album, Anti, was in 2016. However, she has time and again talked about putting her money to good use. She once said:

"My money is not for me; it's always the thought that I can help someone else. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

With over 133 million followers on Instagram, the singer recently welcomed her first-born son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

