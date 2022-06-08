Where to buy Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Pride collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty has just launched a Pride collection in commemoration of Pride Month 2022. The collection can be availed in sizes XS to 3XL with the prices ranging between $16.95 and $99.95. It was launched on June 7, 2022, and is available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of the label.

Founded in 2018, this marks the second time that Savage X Fenty has launched a Pride collection, following up on last year's release. This year, the line has four ranges: Show Your Colors, Forever Savage, Tagged by Savage, and Carnival Mesh. These are marked under four Savage X Personas including, U Cute, On The Reg, Damn, and Black Window.

Everything we know about Rihanna's Savage X Fenty 2022 Pride collection

The latest version of the Pride collection will consist of a 50-piece collection made out of multicolored rainbow prints, fishnets, mesh fabrics, lace, and rhinestone gems. Other than the unique materials, the collection also includes pieces such as bralettes, bikinis, playsuits, teddy, garter belts, bras, catsuits, bodysuits, jockstraps, smoking jackets, whips, pasties, slips, body stickers, briefs, tanks, and sleepwear.

Newly launched Rihanna's Savage X Fenty 2022 Pride collection (Image via Savage X Fenty)

For the Pride Month 2022 collection, the campaign features many LGTBQIA+ Celebs, including Honey Balenciaga, Plastique Tiara, Armiel Chandler, Lilli Johnson, Shaheem Anderson, and Xoai Phan.

Introducing the collection, Savage X Fenty's site reads,

“A celebration of the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community, this campaign is here for everybody. Authentically embracing your individuality with style is at the core of Savage x Fenty and the Pride collection showcases that in full effect.”

There will also be a physical release for L.A. residents: Rihanna's lingerie label will be setting up a Pride truck in Los Angeles from June 11, 2022 to June 12 2022. In an introduction to the truck service debut, the site reads,

"Roll up to our Savage x Pride truck in L.A. and choose from a menu of bold styles renamed as iconic sweet treats."

The collection includes pieces in both menswear and womenswear, and some of our favorites from the 50-item collection includes,

Carnival Mesh Cami, which retails for $39.95. Monogram Voile Sleep Shirt, which retails for $64.95 Tagged by Savage Lace Slip, which retails for $49.95 Show Your Colors Seamless Teddy, which retails for $49.94 Monogram Voile Sleep Pant, which retails for $59.95 Show Your Colors Seamless Catsuit, which retails for $74.95 Tagged by Savage Lace Garter Belt, which retails for $32.95 Tagged by Savage Lace Catsuit, which retails for $89.95 Forever Savage Plunge Teddy, which retails for $59.95 Carnival Satin Smoking Jacket, which retails for $99.95 Carnival Playsuit, which retails for $59.95. Carnival Tricot Teddy, which retails for $84.95

The label further announced that to celebrate Pride month, they will be donating $100,000 to the GLAAD organization.

Moreover, the label will also donate $100,000 to the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), launched by Rihanna in 2021, which will be distributed to the For The Gworls community, which supports black trans people.

