IVE listed as performers by Kyungpook University’s fest without agency’s confirmation claims Starship Entertainment

Starship Entertainment has recently claimed that hit K-pop girl group IVE was listed as a performer at Kyungpook University’s fest without prior consent and confirmation by the group’s agency.

The statement came in response to an announcement issued by Kyungpook National University on October 4, stating that the rookie K-pop girl group will not perform at the event due to issues in procuring their visa.

Kyunpook National University is a higher education institution in Daegu province of South Korea. The college’s annual fest is one of the biggest university festivals in the country, featuring a variety of entertainment shows, including one of Asia's largest parades.

“No specific negotiations or contracts have been made”: Starship Entertainment on IVE’s performance at fest

On October 4, the Student Union Emergency Measures Committee of Kyungpook National University issued a statement regarding the change in performer’s line-up. The statement read:

“We have received a cancelation notice from IVE's label Starship Entertainment, stating that the group can no longer attend their scheduled performance on October 6 due to a member's visa issue."

It further stated:

“We bow our heads in apology as the organizers and planners of the Fall Festival for disappointing many of your fellow students who were undoubtedly looking forward to IVE's performance."

However later in the day, the girl group's agency issued a statement rebutting the statement of the fest organizers and clarifying its position.

Making its announcement through an official fan cafe, Starship Entertainment stated:

"IVE previously received invitations to the campus festivals of Kyungpook University and Keimyung College University, asking the group to attend both festivals scheduled for October 6. But after receiving the initial invitations, IVE and Starship Entertainment did not confirm the schedules, and negotiations over the group's confirmation of appearance did not occur.”

It further continued with:

“Thus, while Starship was not able to provide the universities with a definitive answer regarding IVE's appearance, [Kyungpook] University listed the group as a performing artist in the festival's lineup. When Starship Entertainment confirmed this, the agency asked Kyungpook University to take down IVE's name from the list, but the request was met with no response. We would like to stress that there ought to be no misunderstandings caused by unconfirmed schedules. Thank you."

Therefore, according to the clarification issued by Starship Entertainment, there was no unilateral change in schedule by the Sextat group as the group’s performance was never confirmed due to incomplete negotiations with the organizers.

The Kyungpook National University Fall Festival will now feature the following roster of performing artists: PALOALTO, Yumdda, Skinny Brown, HOLYBANG, and Bolbbalgan4. The event is set to take place on October 6, 2022.

