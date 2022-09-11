IVE gives tough competition to BLACKPINK in September 2022 Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

Rookie girl group IVE was just a few inches away from snagging the No. 1 position from one of K–pop’s biggest girl groups, BLACKPINK. The Korean Business Institute released the girl group brand reputation rankings for September 2022 on September 11, and the results were interesting. The After LIKE group was behind the PINK VENOM group with a gap of only 100k index points.

BLACKPINK topped the list for the fourth time in a row. The group has been claiming the top spot since June. Similarly, IVE has also been scoring in the top four ranks since the month of June. For September 2022, the six-member group climbed two places to land at No. 2 on the list.

BLACKPINK reclaims the crown as IVE continues the struggle for the top spot: September 2022 girl group brand reputation ranking insights

🕷️Kim Jisoo is my life 🕸️ @misskoreaJisoo



1. BLACKPINK



2. IVE

3. Girls' Generation

4. TWICE

5. OH MY GIRL BLACKPINK lidera el Ranking Brand Reputation del mes de septiembre1. BLACKPINK2. IVE3. Girls' Generation4. TWICE5. OH MY GIRL BLACKPINK lidera el Ranking Brand Reputation del mes de septiembre 😌🔥1. BLACKPINK 👑2. IVE3. Girls' Generation4. TWICE 5. OH MY GIRL https://t.co/CME6efiAhe

BLACKPINK’s reign over the South Korean entertainment industry becomes increasingly apparent as The Korean Business Institute releases its monthly brand reputation rankings.

The institute calculates big data across multiple parameters, such as consumer participation, media coverage, communication or interaction, and community indexes. For this month, the big data analyzed was taken from August 11 to September 11.

BLACKPINK, IVE and Girls’ Generation continued their tussle to remain in the top four. The Kill this Love group earned an index of 6,257,886. “Pink Venom,” “sixth anniversary,” and “YouTube” were the high-ranking keywords searched regarding them. Meanwhile, the high-ranking terms included “surpass” and “record.”

As suggested by the keywords, the girl group’s much-awaited comeback, PINK VENOM, and BORN PINK have been taking center stage. The group also celebrated its sixth anniversary on August 8 by posting old photos.

IVE clocked in at second with 6,147,776 index points, a close second to the Kill this Love group. It was a major increase from their August brand reputation rankings, where they placed fourth. In comparison to the previous month, the ELEVEN girl group scored a 108.53% increase in the rankings list.

The six-member girl group surprised fans when it announced its third comeback before even completing a year together. The rookie group was already a tough contender for end-of-the-year Rookie of The Year awards, but it was highly dependent on their comeback, After LIKE. The album went viral as soon as it was released on August 22, resulting in a massive increase in points.

Apart from them, Girls’ Generation took the third spot with a brand reputation of 5,719,516 index points, TWICE and Oh My Girl rounded off the top five of the list. The former scored 4,983,445, while the latter scored 3,112,474. Female fourth-generation groups dominated the next five spots.

NewJeans, aespa, and (G)I-DLE placed sixth, seventh, and tenth, respectively. Meanwhile, Red Velvet and Apink placed eighth and ninth.

In other news, BLACKPINK’s album BORN PINK has released stunning concept pictures. It is due for release on September 16.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi