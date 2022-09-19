"You can't believe anything that he's saying": Todd Chrisley lashes out against Mark Braddock's wild claims of secret affair in new podcast

Chrisley Knows Best reality star Todd Chrisley is once again in the news for lashing out against former business partner Mark Braddock for claiming the two were having an affair.

Entrepreneur Todd recently opened up on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, and questioned Mark’s character, saying:

“This is the same person that claimed that he had a s*xual relationship with me, and that I didn't want to do it anymore.”

Adding further:

“That was the only honest thing that he'd said. He's never touched me. Never knew the man was, I guess, gay or bisexual, whatever he is. Who knows what he is because you can't believe anything that he's saying.”

All about Todd Chrisley and Mark Braddock's feud

In May, Mark Braddock testified that he and Todd Chrisley were once involved in an intimate relationship, but it ended after a year. However, they formed a “brotherhood” and remained close pals until he was fired in 2012.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd spoke to his wife Julie Chrisley about the allegations, saying Mark can't be trusted for his words.

Todd also said that upon taking the stand in the couple's ongoing bank fraud and tax evasion trial, Mark admitted that he is spreading allegations to take revenge from the couple after being fired from Chrisley’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management, in 2012.

Mark was also the person who turned the the Chrisley’s in to the FBI. On the podcast, Todd told Julie:

“Our attorney literally said, 'You created fake emails under Todd Chrisley's name. You sent fake emails out to their insurance carriers to people they were doing business with, two people in the real estate world that Mr. Chrisley does business with,' and you lied on me. What you said was a lie. Is that not true?”

The 53-year-old reality star said that Mark even admitted that he was motivated by a sense of vengeance and wanted to see the Chrisley family suffer.

Todd said the affair allegations from Mark "never hurt" the couple, as he knows that the truth will prevail. He said:

“I know that the truth will eventually rise to the top and I know that we will have survived the lies because God has put that in my spirit. I'm filled with the Holy Spirit. I know and I have a peace that God is working overtime. Satan will never outwork God.”

Todd Chrisley’s sexuality has been questioned ever since he rose to the limelight with his reality show. The reality star had previously also addressed these rumors in 2017 on The Domenick Nati Show and called the speculations “flattering.”

When asked by the host if gay rumors “disappoint” him, he said:

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay. I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you. (I’m) flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends.”

He jokingly also said:

“My wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought.”

Todd Chrisley and wife, Julie, were indicted for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. The couple were originally scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, but they will now be sentenced on November 21 after the lawyer claimed that the witness lied on the stand. The couple may even face up to 30 years in prison.

