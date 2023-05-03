"They don't get to talk": Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley details parents' prison ordeal

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley recently opened up about her parents’ experience in prison. Her parents, Todd and Julie, who are currently in prison for tax evasion, are serving separate sentences. Todd is serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola, Florida, while Julia is serving a seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

During a recent episode of Unlocked, the reality star opened up about her parents’ time in prison and said they don’t get to talk to one another. She added that her parents have been together for almost 30 years and haven't spoken in almost four months.

She said:

“I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad. They don’t get to talk.”

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah opens up about her mother’s letters from prison

In a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley opened up about her parents’ time in prison. She stated that while she visits her parents every week, due to them being in different prisons, it is hard for her to figure out which parent to visit weekly.

She added:

“They’re both in federal prison. So it’s, it just kind of is what it is. That’s our new normal and it’s so hard because people are so hateful on social media. Some of the things people say are just baffling.”

During the episode, she said that the experience is definitely harder on her mother than it is for her father and added that the former Chrisley Knows Best star is “just staying busy.” She added that she’s trying to do anything and everything and taking classes. She continued that her mother is trying to stay busy and focus on her health.

She said:

“I think she’s trying to shield us from a lot of things. Because that’s my mom. That’s who she is.”

Savannah Chrisley revealed during the episode that Julie Chrisley recently sent “30 to 40 days’ worth of letters,” and stated that it was like her “daily diary.” She added that eventually she’ll put them out to let people know how they’re doing and provide insights about their state of mind.

The Chrisley Knows Best cast member added that one of the constant themes of her mother's letters is about Savannah having to put her life on hold and her father. She added that every letter mentions Julie missing Todd since they don’t get to talk.

She added that her parents have been together for 30 years, and they used to speak every day, but they have gone almost four months without speaking to one another since their sentencing.

As for the letters, she said:

"It was a lot to read. I mean, it was tough to see the accounts of her day and just things that she’s scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind. And not having my dad there with her. That’s the biggest thing."

Chrisley Knows Best's Todd and Julie were indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud.

