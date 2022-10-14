‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Julie Chrisley Shares Her Weight Loss Success with Nutrisystem

Julie Chrisley is a well-known reality TV star, social media influencer, businesswoman, entrepreneur and media face.

She has three children with real estate mogul Todd Chrisley. Chrisley first stepped into the limelight when Chrisley Knows Best premiered in March 2014, and since then, the reality TV star has been a very popular face.

Chrisley has also surprised fans with an incredible transformation and credits her weight loss to Nutrisystem.

She started her journey with Nutrisystem in January 2018 and has lost 30 pounds since then. Nutrisystem programs typically focus on portion control by offering pre-portioned meals to its customers.

Referring to Nutrisystem’s pre-portioned meals, Chrisley said:

“I figured out the foods that were the best fit for me, and I just started doing the breakfasts and the snacks and then I added in my lunch”.

There are four Nutrisystem plans, namely Uniquely Yours, Uniquely Your Plus, Core, and Basic-lasts four weeks at a time. Each plan particularly consists of portion-controlled meals that are delivered straight to a customer.

Portion control worked for Julie Chrisley

As per Chrisley, she believes that portion control had the best effect on her weight loss.

The Nutrisystem ambassador says:

“Overeating was a struggle, no matter what I was eating. But now I don’t have to think about it”.

She believes that Nutrisystem fitted well into her lifestyle, as the food was great and also because it was easy and very convenient.

Julie Chrisley’s Nutrisystem diet plan

As per the plan, Chrisley’s meals mostly consisted of breakfast burritos, fudge bars, egg sandwiches, and mini cakes, all in portion control.

Chrisley, who has been shown cooking on her family’s reality show, also says that she enjoys the meals that are delivered to her. However, she's still a bit picky when it comes to her food, saying:

“I tend to think I am a little pickier because I do cook a lot, and I can cook”.

The 49-year-old, however, says that she has dinner with her family. She modifies the food, as she's a good cook and makes them a lot healthier.

“I just modify that and make better choices," she says.

As far as the workout is concerned, Julie Chrisley prefers to walk and do Pilates to supplement her dieting plan. However, she credits most of her weight loss to her healthier and improved diet.

In January this year, the reality TV star went on to explain that her husband, Todd Chrisley, also decided to join her for the Nutrisystem plan after he noticed the impressive results.

“Todd and I are on the Partner Plan with Nutrisystem”, the 49-year-old told US Weekly.

She added:

“I have been a partner with Nutrisystem for several years now, and I am officially down to 30 pounds. It has been something that has taken time, but it has truly been a lifestyle change for me because I love to cook, and I love to eat".

Furthermore, Todd went on to explain that he experienced weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after seeing his wife's weight loss progress, he decided to give the Nutrisystem diet a go. He says:

“COVID did more about my weight than it did my overall health. It screwed up my metabolism, but now Nutrisystem has helped me get that back”.

After following the Nutrisystem plan, Todd lost 18 pounds, while Chrisley lost 30. In 2012, Julie was also diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

During that time, she worked with a nutritionist to eliminate soy from her diet. While she's a survivor, Chrisley is definitely happy with her transformation and is not hesitant or shy to admit that she likes how she looks now. She says:

“If we’re being completely honest, everyone can say it is not about the weight, per se, or how you look, but I’m a 45-year-old woman. Dropping some weight makes me feel better about myself because I know that I look better, and I am being healthier. It is just good all the way around."

