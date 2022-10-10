Eva Longoria’s Upper Body Workout to get Killer Arms

If you're looking for motivation to start your fitness regime, Eva Longoria’s workout video may convince you to wake up early and give her morning workout a try.

Longoria is a well-known American actress, director and producer. She starred as Isabelle Brana on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. She also became best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the television series Desperate Housewives, for which she received the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Longoria looks stunning despite being 47. From her acting and activism to her gym persona, the former Desperate Housewives star brings passion to everything she does.

She regularly shares her gym selfies and videos on social media and keeps her fans updated about her fitness regime. One such video the actress shared on Instagram was of her sunrise upper body and arms sweating session.

Eva Longoria’s Morning Upper Body Workout

In a series of videos, Longoria is seen performing a variety of upper body exercises inside the gym while wearing an all-black attire.

“Rise and Grind”, Longoria wrote in the caption of the video. The actress starts the training with low cable rows.

Low cable rows target the shoulders, biceps, lats and middle back. It's a compound exercise that can be either performed seated or while maintaining a high squat position on a cable machine, as Longoria does in the video.

Eva Longoria is seen performing this exercise in a squat position as she pulls the cable towards her hips while keeping her elbows close to the sides.

She also keeps her core muscles engaged throughout the move, says Julia Brown, an LA-based fitness trainer who was there with the actress for her early morning workout. Brown has been working with Longoria for several years. Brown says:

“The low cable rows are great for the lats and lower back.”

For her next workout, the 47-year-old gets into a kneeling lunge position on the mat for a half-kneeling face-pull. This exercise is a variation of face pulls and targets several upper body muscles, including the rhomboids, trapezius, core and deltoids.

For this exercise, the actress starts to pull the rope towards her face and separates it using an overhand grip. According to Brown, half-kneeling face-pulls are a good exercise for the upper back and shoulders, and the position allows the use of the core to stabilize and brace the muscles.

The actress then wraps up her session with more low cable rows and eccentric movements. She emphasizes the part that lengthens her muscles rather than the part that contracts them. As per Brown:

"With eccentrics, you pull the cable bar towards your hips and then slowly release for about four counts. This is to help strengthen the entire lower back muscles."

When asked about Longoria's training strategy, Brown says:

“We break the days into specific muscle groups or full body with an emphasis on a certain muscle group”.

In an interview with Shape, Brown also said that, as Eva Longoria travels a lot, the aforementioned exercises help with posture too.

In addition to doing these exercises, Eva Longoria also likes to include variety in her workout sessions. In an interview with People, the actress said:

“I do yoga, I do Pilates. I do SoulCycle, and I’m just constantly mixing it up”.

Takeaway

Eva Longoria’s workout sessions are nothing less than an inspiration for everyone. However, they are even more inspiring and motivating for people who feel intimidated by morning workouts.

It's important to note that the time of the day may or may not play an important role in improving your physique - the things that matter the most are consistency and dedication.

