5 Best Yoga Poses That You Can Do to Start Your Day Right

Yoga is one of the best things you can do to amp up your morning routine. It is a soothing wake-up call that increases blood flow, improves your energy levels, and brings a flow of fresh oxygen to your body for stress release and mental clarity.

A regular morning yoga routine can also help loosen tight muscles and ease the pain that develops overnight. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced yoga practitioner, there are advantages to yoga at all levels.

So, are you ready to supercharge your morning routine? Start your day with this yoga sequence to give your mind and body the powerful kickstart they need.

Bridge pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana) and 4 other great yoga poses to start your day right

Listed below are the five best asanas to help you start your day off on the right track.

1) Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

The cobra pose in yoga stretches your chest, abs, and shoulders. It also strengthens your butts and arms.

The muscles worked during this pose include triceps, glutes, lats, abdominals, and hamstrings.

Here's how to do this pose correctly:

Lie on the floor with your belly facing down, your legs at shoulder distance, and the tops of your feet flat on the floor.

Position your hands under your shoulders with your elbows closed and properly tucked into your body.

As you inhale, start by straightening your arms and pushing your body through the tops of your feet.

Raise your chest off the floor and slowly push your shoulders back. Stop extending your arms once your pelvis gets away from the floor.

Maintain this position for a few seconds and breathe in and out deeply.

2) Downward-facing dog (Adha Mukha Savanasana)

The downward-facing dog is a classic pose that offers a great stretch to your arms and legs. Plus, it also stretches your hamstrings, shoulders, feet, and calves while strengthening your legs and arms.

The muscles worked during this pose include the abdominals, deltoids, and quadriceps.

Here's how to do this asana correctly:

Get on all fours. From your knees and hands, press back into the floor.

Bend your knees and move your hips high before slowly straightening your legs.

Once you are stable in this position, hold it for a few breaths and pedal your legs one leg at a time if you want to stretch your calves, feet, and hamstrings more.

3) Child’s pose (Balasana)

The child’s pose is a great stretch yoga pose that allows you to connect with your breath and offers a soft stretch to your hips and lower back.

The muscles worked during this pose include lats, lower back, and hips.

Here's how to do this pose correctly:

Start the pose in a tabletop position and spread your knees wide. Allow your big toes to touch each other and position your belly between your thighs.

Keep your forehead on the floor and extend your arms in the front. Make sure to keep your palms facing the floor.

Maintain this position and breathe deeply a few times. Hold for a few minutes and then relax.

4) Bridge pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The bridge pose is an effective yoga exercise to stretch and strengthen the backside of your body, particularly the glutes.

The muscles worked during this stretch include the quads, hamstrings and glutes.

Here's how to do this asana correctly:

Lie straight on your back with both your knees bent and your feet on the floor.

Position your arms on your sides and keep your palms facing the floor.

Breathe easily and then slowly push your body up through your feet and push your hips high towards the ceiling.

Hold your posture and slowly lower your body down.

5) Garland pose (Malasana)

The garland pose in yoga helps open your hips, ankles, and thighs. It is a great pose to ease early morning gas and constipation issues.

The muscles worked during this pose include the abdominals and deltoids.

Here's how to do this pose correctly:

Start the pose by squatting down with your feet together and your toes pointed out.

Allow your torso to fall between your thighs and press your elbows against your knees at the same time.

Keep your tailbone properly pressed towards the floor and make sure your chest is up throughout the pose. Use the resistance of your knees to balance yourself in this posture.

Hold the pose for a while and then relax.

Takeaway

Creating an ideal yoga routine for your mornings can be the most beneficial and refreshing thing you can do to start your day.

The aforementioned poses are easy, safe, and suitable for all levels. However, it is still best to take your practice slow and not overstretch your muscles. If you experience pain or discomfort while doing any movement, stop and come out of the pose.

