Jane Fonda’s 5 Health Habits to Stay Young and Strong

Jane Fonda is a well-recognized American actress, former fashion model, and activist. The 85-year-old film icon is the recipient of several prestigious accolades, including two British Academy Film Awards, two Academy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, the AFI Life Achievement Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Golden Lion Honorary Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the Honorary Palme d’Or Award.

She has starred in an impressive list of movies over the years. However, lately, she has become popular for her lead role in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, the longest-running original series on Netflix.

Jane Fonda knows a thing or two about staying active and aging gracefully. In 1980s, her workout book and collection of fitness DVDs were a sensation among young women. While her leotards and high-intensity aerobics days are far behind her, the fitness icon still leaves no stone unturned to maintain her physique.

Despite being 85, the actress isn’t calling it quits when it comes to her fitness and beauty. But what exactly is she doing to stay young and strong in her 80s? Since we are all curious to know her secrets, here are some healthy habits and self-care tips the star swears by.

Jane Fonda swears by age-appropriate workouts, good sleep to stay strong and young

1. Fonda prioritizes workouts

At 85, Jane Fonda still makes time to exercise. She loves yoga, long walks, skiing, and resistance training.

The actress revealed to the Daily Mail that she loves to walk. She walks every day and does cross-country skiing, resistance training, and yoga. Sharing her views on maintaining her fitness and keeping herself active, Fonda stated,

“I’m never going to stop. The most important thing is to keep moving, to stay active. That’s what I do and that’s how to stay strong”.

2. She prefers age-appropriate workouts

Since there are several exercises that the actress can no longer do because of her age, she opts for age-appropriate exercises that are safe yet effective. In an interview with Healthy Living, Jane Fonda said,

“I walk. I lift lighter weights. I move more slowly. But keep moving. Keeping your body active is absolutely critical. If you are in a wheelchair, move your arms”.

Over the years, the Book Club star has suffered various health issues. However, she hasn’t let them stop her from keeping her body fit and strong. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2016, she mentioned,

“I have a fake hip, a fake knee, and I’ve had a number of back surgeries, so I am sort of half-metal and half-bionic now. I have osteoarthritis and getting in and out of a car is a challenge. But I feel lucky that I did a lot of fitness work earlier in my life because it means I am stronger now”.

3. She practices meditation and gets a good sleep

Another healthy habit that Jane Fonda swears by is sleeping for eight to nine hours every night and meditating. The actress meditates regularly and embraces nature whenever she gets a chance.

4. Fonda swears by hemp-based products for her skin

Jane Fonda has struggled with dry skin for years. To tackle the issue, she has turned to hydrating products. She prefers products like Uncle Bud’s Hemp Blue Light Face Mask to keep her skin glowing and healthy. In an interview with Mind Body Green, the actress said,

“I used body lotions, hand lotions, and something to moisturize my face at night. That is all I do on a daily basis. I love the fact that it is connected to hemp. I am a big advocate for hemp”.

5. The actress believes in the power of positivity

At 85, Jane Fonda still has an energizing outlook on her life. She stated to Glamor,

“When you get older, you realize that staying healthy is joyful and critical because age isn’t so much chronology”.

She recommends that youngsters feed their curiosity by asking questions and reading good books. She believes in the power of positivity in each circumstance, whether good or bad.

“For older people, if you stay curious, you will also stay young for a long time. I am younger now than I was when I was 20”

Wrapping up

When it comes to aging gracefully, Jane Fonda’s mentality is straightforward – she is not afraid. The actress affirms that a person’s age doesn’t matter, but your health matters.

She believes that being old doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, making new friends, or whatever you want to do. There are still lots of possibilities available for you.

Poll : 0 votes