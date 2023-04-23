Why was Savannah Chrisley barred from a Southwest flight? Chrisley Knows Best star shares upsetting ordeal

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley recently found herself in the limelight due to an airplane controversy. The reality star was supposed to board a flight back home on April 20 when she was barred from boarding a Southwestern Airlines flight for insulting an employee.

While the reality star admitted to insulting the employee during her interaction with them, she and the airline representative have different points of view about the situation. According to Savannah, she didn’t want to check in her baggage and wished to carry it with her inside the plane. However, Southwestern Airlines representatives claim that she arrived late and was disrespectful towards the staff.

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was accused of being an "unruly passenger"

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently took to Instagram stories to narrate her side of the story. She mentioned that she was supposed to take a flight from New York to Tennessee and wished to carry her luggage onto the plane as opposed to checking it in.

As per Page Six, she said in the story:

"So I went to board my flight, to get on, and he told me that he had to check my bag. I was like, 'OK. If you wouldn’t mind, I’m gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can’t make it fit and if not, I’ll check it.'"

The reality star added that the staff member's response was, "No, that’s not happening." She added that she offered to put a tag on it so it's easy to identify and can be checked in if it doesn’t fit and was told that she's being an "unruly passenger."

She continued that the plane's pilot got involved and told the flight attendant to calm down and find a place for the bag, but the attendant told her not to get involved and to "stay out of it." He then told the Chrisley Knows Best star that she was not flying on the flight.

Savannah Chrisley added:

"When this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down, I told him there was no need for him to be an a**hole today. And then he threw me off the flight…I also stated that I had a 10-year-old old that I had to absolutely get home tonight and well, the Southwest attendant said, ‘I don’t care.”

The reality star admitted to telling him that she hopes he finds a "better purpose for his life" and added that she shouldn't have said that.

While in conversation with E! News, a representative from Southwest stated that they were aware of the video but added that their initial report suggested something different. They continued that the Chrisley Knows Best cast member arrived at the boarding gate late and was asked to check in her bag due to the overhead bins being full.

They added that she was told to check in her bag to avoid delaying the passengers that were on board and she loudly insulted several employees, which was why she was denied boarding the original flight. They said that Savannah then traveled on a later flight the same day.

Chrisley Knows Best wrapped up season 10 on March 27, 2023, on USA Network.

