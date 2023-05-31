"A cry for help": Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley details her traumatic mental health ordeal

Chrisley Knows Best was last on air during March 2023 but was canceled when two of the main cast members, Todd and Julie Chrisley, faced jail time. Their daughter, Savannah has since then been in the news on and off as she recently took to her social media to open up about her parents’ time in jail, amongst other things.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Savannah recently opened up about her mental health issues as a child during an episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. During the segment, Savannah was joined by mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer and the two spoke about the Chrisley Knows Best star’s suicide attempt as a teenager. She said:

"I didn’t have a life-or-death experience, but I did try commuting suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience. But for me, it was more a cry for help."

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley opens up about mental health issues

The Chrisley Knows Best star, Savannah Chrisley welcomed mental health and addiction awareness advocate, Patrick Custer on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, during Tuesday’s (May 30, 2023) episode. She opened up about a suicide attempt right before her family started filming for the reality show.

She called the attempt traumatizing and added that when one goes through so much trauma, it feels like the brain just blocks it out. The Chrisley Knows Best cast member further opened up about the unfortunate experience and added that her attempt included “a bottle of pills” which she had been taking since she suffered from “really bad depression.” She talked about the several side effects she had to go through, which affected her memory and blurred out the experience.

Savannah recalled lying to the doctors so that they wouldn’t put her on an involuntary hold at the hospital and admitted that it was hard to adjust to reality television after that.

The Chrisley Knows Best reality star further recalled how her parents responded to her suicide attempt and stated that Todd and Julie stepped up post her hospitalization. She added that her father spent countless hours with her every day trying to get her to speak and also opened up about his trauma.

She continued:

"Trying to let me know, like, Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable."

She further added that her parents managed to hide her mental health issues from the world so well that nobody knew that she was in intense therapy despite their family being followed by cameras all the time.

Savannah’s ex-fiance, Nick Kerdiles attempted suicide in February 2022. The athlete wasn’t allowed to control the narrative as a popular publication had published the audio of a 911 call that was made at the time by Kerdiles's friend. The Chrisley Knows Best stars took to social media at the time to help Nick.

Nick and Savannah were together for three years and ended their relationship in February 2020.

Poll : 0 votes