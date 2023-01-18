Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley going to jail? Reality stars arrive at prison to begin 19-year sentence

American reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have reportedly begun their combined 19-year prison time. According to multiple outlets, 53-year-old Todd reported to The Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday, January 17, where he would serve 12 years.

On the other hand, 50-year-old Julie checked in at Federal Medical Center Lexington, Kentucky, where she will be serving her seven-year jail time.

According to Entertainment Tonight, her initial location was supposed to be Florida, but that changed from the Sunshine State's Correctional Institution Marianna to the present prison on December 20, 2022.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion

Todd and Julie were pronounced guilty in June 2022 after federal prosecutors stated they were part of an extensive bank fraud scheme and hid their wealth from tax authorities while showing off their extravagant lifestyle.

During their trial, prosecutors stated that the couple deposited fake documents to banks and got over $30 million in fraudulent loans. However, they declared bankruptcy when they were unable to pay back.

As per USA Today, the prosecutors stated:

"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work. The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

Aside from the duo, their accountant Peter Tarantino was also convicted. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns, as per the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors stated that Todd and Julie started their reality television show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public" even though they were bankrupt. They also hid the millions earned by the show from the IRS.

Prosecutors also claimed that Todd and Julie urged their pals to lie under oath and provided the jury with inaccurate papers.

"The Chrisleys are unique given the varied and wide-ranging scope of their fraudulent conduct and the extent to which they engaged in fraud and obstructive behavior for a prolonged period of time."

After the trial, Julie's lawyers argued in a court filing that she only had a small role in the tax fraud case, and instead of jail time, her appropriate sentence would be probation with special conditions.

The duo insists they are innocent and are appealing their convictions in court.

The Chrisleys rose to fame with the 2014 reality television show Chrisley Knows Best on the USA Network. They appeared on the show alongside their children Chase, Savannah, and Grayson.

