WWE Hall of Famer provides heartfelt update about his son

The WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared an update regarding his son, Jacob Henry.

Following the conclusion of his American Football season with the Vandegrift Vipers, Jacob posted a heartfelt message about his journey with the Vipers and revealed that he was available for recruitment for the upcoming season.

Mark Henry took to Twitter and reacted to his son's post. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he was proud of Jacob and motivated him for what lies ahead.

"Proud of the work you put in. My son continues to grow up and prosper. You’re story is not over. This is just one chapter closing, a new one is about to begin," Mark Henry shared.

WWE legend Mark Henry recently spoke about Roman Reigns

The WWE legend Mark Henry recently spoke about the impact of Roman Reigns' presence on the Stamford-based promotion's ratings.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Henry expressed that discussions about top-tier professional wrestling today are incomplete without acknowledging The Tribal Chief. He emphasized Reigns' significance, attributing his presence to increased ratings for the Stamford-based company.

"You can't talk about elite pro wrestling without mentioning Roman Reigns. You just can't — If you do, you're hating. If I have Roman Reigns as my bell cow, he'd do exactly what the hell he's doing. He would show up, point the finger in the air, direct some stuff, tell people where to go, and then I would take his a** back to his hotel in a limo. Because if he gets injured, the pay-per-views are over with, and the ratings dive. That's how powerful he is," Mark Henry said.

Henry currently serves as an analyst and talent scout for All Elite Wrestling.

