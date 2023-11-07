"You can't talk about elite pro wrestling without mentioning Roman Reigns,” says AEW star about Crown Jewel

An AEW star recently spoke about the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. The name in question is none other than former WWE and current AEW star Mark Henry.

Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed Title against LA Knight in the main event of Crown Jewel, and AEW veteran Mark Henry praised the Tribal Chief and stated that without his presence, the ratings go down.

Speaking on Busted Open, the former World Champion stated the following:

"You can't talk about elite pro wrestling without mentioning Roman Reigns," Henry stressed. "You just can't — If you do, you're hating. If I have Roman Reigns as my bell cow, he'd do exactly what the hell he's doing. He would show up, point the finger in the air, direct some stuff, tell people where to go, and then I would take his ass back to his hotel — in a limo. Because if he gets injured, the pay-per-views are over with, and the ratings dive. That's how powerful he is!" H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Mark Henry makes a bold claim regarding AEW World Title match between MJF and Kenny Omega

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. The World Strongest Man stated that the match should not have happened on free television.

Speaking on Busted Open, Henry talked in detail about the match:

"There's no way that should have been free," Henry said on "Busted Open" this week. "I would have charged everybody to see that [laughs]. That's a dream match. It had pay-per-view written all over it — unbelievable from beginning to end, and somebody like a Kenny Omega almost deserves the pay-per-view platform. Maxwell, as good as he is, I even see there's room for improvement — he's going to be so much better in the next two to three years. His psychology is tremendous, and his ability to captivate the audiences and pull people in ... for a young guy, he's beyond his years. Absolutely incredible." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Let us know in the comments below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here