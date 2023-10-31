Mark Henry is not happy about AEW scheduling a massive match on TV: "There's no way that should have been free"

Wrestling veteran Mark Henry recently spoke about MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. He was of the view that the match should not have aired on free television.

MJF successfully retained his AEW World Title against Kenny Omega in a hard-fought battle. The match was praised by fans and pundits alike all around the world. However, Mark Henry had a bone to pick about the way it was aired.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his honest thoughts on the match:

"There's no way that should have been free," Henry said on "Busted Open" this week. "I would have charged everybody to see that [laughs]. That's a dream match. It had pay-per-view written all over it — unbelievable from beginning to end, and somebody like a Kenny Omega almost deserves the pay-per-view platform. Maxwell, as good as he is, I even see there's room for improvement — he's going to be so much better in the next two to three years. His psychology is tremendous, and his ability to captivate the audiences and pull people in ... for a young guy, he's beyond his years. Absolutely incredible." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Mark Henry wants to see CM Punk take on Seth Rollins upon rumored WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE to face the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, The World's Strongest Man spoke about the potential matchup between CM Punk and Seth Rollins:

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins."

However, in response, Bully Ray stated that Punk would be more suitable for IMPACT Wrestling:

"I think CM Punk would mean more for the professional wrestling business overall in a different company other than AEW or the WWE. I think that him in Impact could help raise Impact's stock, but I totally understand why he would want to go back to the WWE." (H/T WrestlingINC)

