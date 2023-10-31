WWE legend calls Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main-eventing WrestleMania as one of his proudest moments

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair became the first African-American women to headline The Show of Shows at WrestleMania 37 Night One. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently commented on the significance of the bout and his reaction.

Mark Henry had a fantastic run in WWE between 1997 and 2021. During his active career, he won numerous titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship. He is currently signed to AEW in a backstage role.

Henry recently reflected on his time in the ring and highlighted how times had evolved for African-American pro wrestlers. On the A to Z podcast, the Hall of Famer said:

"People looked at black people as being one-dimensional, and you've got to be the bad guy or be the guy dancing with the bird on your shoulder (...) I wanted more diversity. I took a lot of pride in that, and those people are flourishing today. I feel like I did my part."

Henry added that Belair vs. Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One was his proudest moment as an African-American performer.

"Probably the proudest I've been was Bianca [Belair] and Sasha [Banks] headlining WrestleMania and being in the main event. But in the same year, Jade Cargill was 30-0, and had the TBS Women's Title, and was one of the best female wrestlers in the world. You start to feel like, 'D**m, I know what I'm doing,' and you just want other people to see the vision." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

Banks is currently part of NJPW, performing under the Mercedes Mone moniker. Meanwhile, Belair is active on WWE SmackDown and is pursuing the Women's Championship.

Bayley hits out at Bianca Belair's Slim Jim #GetSavage video

Bayley recently fired shots at Bianca Belair when The EST of WWE posted a video on Twitter paying homage to Randy Savage's Slim Jim advertisements. The Role Model had a salty reply to Belair's post, as you can view below:

"You wouldn’t know Savage if it slapped you in da braid," Bayley tweeted.

Bianca Belair is currently feuding with Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL. She will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

