Bayley snaps back at returning WWE Superstar ahead of match on SmackDown

Bayley has sent a message to a returning WWE Superstar ahead of their match this Friday night on SmackDown.

The Role Model and Bianca Belair have quite a history together. The EST defeated the leader of Damage CTRL several times last year to retain the RAW Women's Championship. Belair got the better of Bayley last year at WWE Crown Jewel and is scheduled to battle the former champion once again this Friday night on the blue brand.

Bianca Belair captured the WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam by defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match. However, her title reign was over moments later as Iyo Sky cashed in her MITB contract to become the new champion. Belair went on hiatus following the loss but has recently returned and is set to battle Sky for the title at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ahead of her match against Bianca Belair on SmackDown, Bayley took to social media to take a shot at her. Belair was featured in a new Slim Jim commercial and paid homage to the Macho Man Randy Savage during the advertisement. The leader of Damage CTRL has incorporated Macho Man's signature Elbow Drop into her arsenal and claimed that Belair wouldn't know Savage if it slapped her in the braid:

"You wouldn’t know Savage if it slapped you in da braid," she posted.

Bayley claims she has Bianca Belair's number ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley is very confident that she can defeat Bianca Belair this week on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, the 34-year-old noted that she has had several matches against Belair in the past and claimed that she knows her better than anyone else on the roster. She added that she will prepare for the match the same way she prepares to eat breakfast every morning:

"How will I prepare for Bianca? Kayla, you've been here for a very long time, okay? I prepare for Bianca the same way I prepare my breakfast. I just go out there and do it and it's delicious every time okay... Look I know Bianca better than anybody. I had Bianca's first matches on RAW and SmackDown. I had Bianca in Hell in A Cell, we did a Last Woman Standing, we did a freaking Obstacle Course where she put Otis on her back, whatever, who cares? I beat her up with a basketball after. What I'm saying is I've got Bianca's number," said Bayley. [From 2:50 - 3:25]

You can check out the full video below:

Iyo Sky won the Money in the Bank contract on July 1 by handcuffing the leader of Damage CTRL to Becky Lynch. It will be fascinating to see if Bayley ever attempts to get revenge on her fellow stablemate down the line.

