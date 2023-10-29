"I beat her up with a basketball" - WWE star ready for huge matchup against Bianca Belair

WWE star and Damage CTRL leader Bayley is confident of her chances against Bianca Belair next week.

The EST walked out to the ring this week and made her intentions clear. She wanted another shot at the WWE Women's Championship and mentioned that she will challenge IYO SKY for the title at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Kayla Braxton spoke with Damage CTRL on SmackDown LowDown. Bayley made it clear that facing Belair next week will be a cakewalk. She recalled her long history with The EST of WWE and stated that she would take down the former champion when they faced off next Friday.

"How will I prepare for Bianca? Kayla, you've been here for a very long time, okay? I prepare for Bianca the same way I prepare my breakfast. I just go out there and do it and it's delicious every time okay... Look I know Bianca better than anybody. I had Bianca's first matches on RAW and SmackDown. I had Bianca in Hell in A Cell, we did a Last Woman Standing, we did a freaking Obstacle Course where she put Otis on her back, whatever, who cares? I beat her up with a basketball after. What I'm saying is I've got Bianca's number," said Bayley. [From 2:50 - 3:25]

You can watch the full video here:

IYO SKY is confident of beating Bianca Belair

During the same discussion, the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY mentioned that she has already beaten Bianca Belair before and will do so again when the two meet at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

"I have a hundred percent confidence. I already beat Bianca at SummerSlam. I will do it again." [From 2:35 - 2:42]

The two women will collide in a blockbuster singles matchup at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4, with the fate of the Women's Championship hanging in the balance.

Do you think Bianca Belair will dethrone IYO SKY this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.