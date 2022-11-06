Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship match at Crown Jewel 2022 ends after scary botch

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last-Woman-Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ever since making her WWE return at SummerSlam 2022, Bayley has made it clear that she has her sights set on Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's Championship.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has wasted no time in belittling Bianca's title reign. As the rivalry between the two women was picked up, and a ladder match was announced at Extreme Rules 2022.

However, Bayley was unable to win the RAW Women's title at the event. But the Role Model didn't let up against Bianca Belair and continued to target her over the next few weeks. This resulted in a rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match for the RAW Women's Championship.

The match lived up to the hype as expected, as both women gave it their all. There were plenty of good spots throughout the match that gave both women their chance to shine.

Bayley showed just how smart she could be when she faked an ankle injury only to attack Bianca Belair viciously. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was relentless in her offense and tried to use every weapon possible to keep the champion down, including a ladder.

There was even a spot in the match involving a golf cart that had both women brawling on top of it. Bayley was even thrown off the cart onto a table that didn't break. But that didn't stop Belair from picking up and slamming Bayley through the table.

During the closing moments of the match, Bianca Belair hit the KOD on Bayley on a steel chair and sandwiched her between a ladder. She then trapped the ladder under the bottom rope as the referee counted to ten, allowing the champion to pick up the win.

This is the second time that Bayley has been unable to defeat Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. We will have to wait and see if the Role Model continues her pursuit of the title in the coming weeks.

