33-year-old star handcuffs Becky Lynch and Bayley together to win Money in the Bank in incredible finish

WWE Superstar IYO SKY outlasted five other competitors to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with an excellent finish.

The grueling six-woman featured Bayley, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY. But the Genius of the Sky beat her RAW and SmackDown counterparts to win the Money in the Bank contract.

The match's finish impressed WWE fans, with several hailing the creativity. In the final moments of the bout saw IYO SKY close to getting her hands on the prize. However, Bayley pushed the ladder to keep her fellow Damage CTRL member from reaching the briefcase.

Bayley then brawled with Becky Lynch as both superstars climbed the same ladder. However, SKY recovered quickly and spotted an opportunity to handcuff the two competitors to the ladder.

Becky Lynch already had one end of handcuffs hanging from her wrist, courtesy of Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus from earlier in the match. SKY used the other end to cuff Bayley, tying both competitors to the ladder through the gap between the steps.

IYO SKY then stepped over Bayley to reach the top of the ladder and unlocked the briefcase to win the Women's Money in the Bank contract.

Tensions were already boiling between Bayley and IYO SKY. However, the mutual betrayal and the MITB winner's subtle inclination to a face turn hinted at Damage CTRL's end. It will be interesting to see how the heel faction will implode after everything that transpired at MITB 2023.

