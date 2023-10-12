Mark Henry wants to see former AEW star confront Seth Rollins in WWE

AEW's Mark Henry recently discussed the future prospects of a formerly "All Elite" star jumping over to WWE to go head-to-head with Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

All Elite Wrestling has cut off a number of stars over the past year, with one of the biggest cuts being CM Punk. Since last month, many have speculated where he could go next, and according to Henry, if he ends up in WWE, he needs to clash with Rollins.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry explained how it would be "monumental" for the two men to clash.

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins."

However, in response, Bully Ray instead pointed out that the veteran would be better suited to a jump into IMPACT Wrestling.

"I think CM Punk would mean more for the professional wrestling business overall in a different company other than AEW or the WWE. I think that him in Impact could help raise Impact's stock, but I totally understand why he would want to go back to the WWE." (H/T WrestlingINC)

According to a recent report, WWE rejected CM Punk's negotiations to be signed by the promotion, which naturally means that perhaps an IMPACT Wrestling debut could be more realistic.

Ryback believes that the former AEW World Champion has purposely leaked information to the dirt sheets

For years, many have claimed that CM Punk is difficult to work with backstage. While the veteran has largely ignored this, and some have praised him instead, his time in AEW suggests that there might be some truth to it after all.

In an episode of his RybackTV podcast, Ryback slammed the former AEW star and boldly claimed that the veteran has been leaking fake rumors for years.

"CM Punk, fragile Phil, is notorious. His entire career, from the time he was one of those little short wearing dumpy bodied Indie wrestlers all the way up until now, he is notorious for leaking faking rumors online to dirt sheets time and time again," he said. [0:50 - 1:07]

Many fans are still sure that CM Punk will end up returning during this year's Survivor Series in Chicago. Unfortunately, there's no concrete answer about his status, and fans will simply have to hold out to see.

