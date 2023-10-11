"CM Punk is notorious" - Former champion accuses the controversial wrestler of leaking fake rumors to dirt sheets

CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since he parted ways with AEW. A former WWE Superstar recently shared his thoughts on the controversial wrestler.

Punk was involved in yet another backstage incident at AEW All In, which resulted in an abrupt end to his run with the promotion. The former WWE Champion got into a scuffle with Jack Perry at the London event and was subsequently terminated from the company. Since his exit, rumors regarding his return to WWE have been making the rounds.

Amid all the chaos, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback has made his thoughts regarding Punk known. The two have a lot of history, as both wrestlers were part of the WWE roster before the former AEW star left the company.

In his recent video on RybackTV, the former WWE Superstar shared his thoughts regarding Punk. Ryback called the former World Heavyweight Champion 'notorious' and accused him of leaking fake rumors online to the dirt sheets on multiple occasions.

"CM Punk, fragile Phil, is notorious. His entire career, from the time he was one of those little short wearing dumpy bodied Indie wrestlers all the way up until now, he is notorious for leaking faking rumors online to dirt sheets time and time again," he said. [From 0:50 to 1:07]

WWE reportedly turned CM Punk down

In another intriguing turn of events in the ongoing saga of Punk's potential return to WWE, David Meltzer recently reported that the former ECW Champion wanted to re-sign with the Stamford-based company ten years after leaving.

But in response, Vince McMahon has decided against the move for now. The actual reason behind this is said to be the backstage issues Punk has caused, both in WWE and AEW.

"They turned [CM Punk] down. He wanted to go there, and the decision was a no. It can always change, and it was brought up to me that there's no such thing as 'No forever' when it comes to WWE, but it's no for now. That was the decision that was made. It's Vince's decision. Vince, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and obviously, they decided that the negatives outweighed the positives," Meltzer said.

