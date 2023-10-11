CM Punk wants to return to WWE; Vince McMahon makes a decision - Reports

The ongoing saga of CM Punk potentially returning to WWE has taken the wrestling world by storm, with fans actively looking for hints on every show. This has been going on since his AEW contract was terminated.

But is there much truth to the rumors? Well, not entirely. Punk reportedly wanted to make a return to the company he quit almost ten years ago but was turned down by Vince McMahon.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon has decided against bringing the Straight Edge star, at least for now. This is likely because of the backstage issues Punk has caused, both in WWE and AEW.

Here is what Meltzer said:

"They turned (CM Punk) down. He wanted to go there, and the decision was a no. It can always change, and it was brought up to me that there's no such thing as 'No forever' when it comes to WWE, but it's no for now. That was the decision that was made. It's Vince's decision. Vince, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and obviously, they decided that the negatives outweighed the positives," said Dave Meltzer. [2:05 - 2:39]

Meltzer mentioned the two sides were in talks 10 months ago when Punk was still in AEW but off television. He also stated that if business were to go down, which is unlikely, then a return for the Chicago native would be on the cards.

Who would CM Punk face if he ever returns to WWE?

It was reiterated that the door isn't fully closed on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE. If the unlikely does happen, there will be several big matches fans would want to see.

The two biggest ones are against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who debuted as part of a Punk creation. However, the former AEW World Champion has heat with both men. Other exciting opponents for him include Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, to name a few.

Do you think CM Punk will ever wrestle again? If yes, leave your predictions on his next opponent in the comments below!

