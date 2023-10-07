CM Punk doesn’t have control regarding his WWE return - Reports

A recent report has revealed that CM Punk's WWE comeback is not up to him. The 44-year old wrestler reportedly does not have control over his WWE return.

CM Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling came to an abrupt end following another backstage incident at AEW All In. He got into a scuffle with Jack Perry, and the former WWE Champion was subsequently terminated from the promotion. Since the debacle, rumors regarding his return to WWE have been making the rounds.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE feels confident that CM Punk will make a comeback to the company. It is reported that the higher-ups within the company fully believe that the former WWE Champion would sign with the company if they had an interest. A source stated he thinks the ball is in WWE's court as in the past year, Punk reportedly had been open to the idea of a return. The former WWE Supertstar has backstage heat in the company as well.

Another source close to Punk reported about his interest in returning to WWE. The source added that if WWE had an interest in signing the Superstar, Punk would instantly return to the company.

Expand Tweet

It does appear like Punk’s WWE return is currently out of his hands. Everything regarding the return is up to WWE now and the fans might have to wait just a little longer before watching The Best In The World inside a WWE ring again.

How long do you think will it take for Punk to make an eventual comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.