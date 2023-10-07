CM Punk has backstage heat in WWE - Reports

A new report has revealed that there is a lot of heat on CM Punk in WWE.

Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling came to an end after yet another backstage incident at AEW All In. The promotion was getting ready to have its biggest event ever, and CM Punk versus Samoa Joe was set to kick off the show.

However, he got into a backstage scuffle with Jack Perry which ultimately led to his termination. Rumors have been swirling about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and many fans are hoping to see him return to WWE.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, CM Punk still has heat in WWE even though he departed the company almost a decade ago. Fightful noted that one top star told them that Punk wouldn't be able to pull the same antics he did in AEW because he would get beaten up.

Another source added that they don't believe Triple H would risk bringing Punk in with all the negativity that surrounds him, but then said that The Game has brought in superstars with baggage since gaining power in the company.

The report stated that Punk would likely have to make good with several stars backstage to be able to return and that the 44-year-old discussed his dislike for Triple H, Vince McMahon, and WWE during his time in All Elite Wrestling. Both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have made it known in the past that they aren't the biggest fans of Punk as well.

WWE Hall of Famer says CM Punk requested him in AEW

WWE legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat was supposed to be the ringside for a match between CM Punk and Ricky Starks at AEW All Out but the match never took place.

Bryan Danielson wound up defeating Ricky Starks in a Strap match with Steamboat serving as the ringside enforcer. Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran disclosed that Punk requested him to be a part of the storyline.

“[Tony Schiavone] got a hold of me…through the request of CM Punk. And, you know, they had told me the storyline – the last time CM Punk and Ricky Starks met, that Ricky needed to get the win, cheated holding on to the ropes. So, they were thinking about maybe another referee on the floor, another pair of eyes. And make the match for the Heavyweight Championship of the world.” [From 00:50 to 01:33]

Punk is one of the most controversial wrestling stars of all time, but the industry is far more interesting when he is a part of it. Only time will tell if he is allowed to return to the company sometime down the line.

