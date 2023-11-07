Roman Reigns to replace Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline with recently released star? Exploring potential twist

Roman Reigns was involved in a major controversy at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Although LA Knight pinned Reigns, the referee seemingly chose to ignore it. Jimmy Uso intended to place The Tribal Chief's foot on the ropes in the bout's closing moments, but it was too late. Despite the apparent botch, the match proceeded as planned, and Reigns retained his title.

Videos of spectators counting to three recently circulated online, where the referee was seen slapping the mat three times. This might spark controversy, and The Tribal Chief could blame Jimmy for being too late to beat the count. He could kick his cousin out of the faction and replace him with another family member, Lance Anoa'i.

Although Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the match's contentious finish raised concerns about who was the real victor. This could lead to Jimmy being replaced by Lance in The Bloodline.

Lance Anoa'i was recently released from his MLW contract, making him a free agent. While the Samoan star's future in pro wrestling remains uncertain, it wouldn't be surprising if he signed with WWE.

The 31-year-old tried out for WWE a few years ago. He also appeared on the April 27, 2019, edition of Monday Night RAW, featuring in a brutal beatdown segment with Shane McMahon.

If Lance joins the Stamford-based promotion, he could help The Bloodline re-establish its dominance on SmackDown. However, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Will Roman Reigns be at Survivor Series 2023?

Many fans want Roman Reigns to represent SmackDown in a potential champion vs. champion match against RAW's Seth Rollins at Survivor Series. However, it appears like WWE is adopting a different strategy for the main event of the high-profile show, which is due to take place in Chicago.

Recent reports indicate that Reigns is not scheduled to appear at the November 25 event. This could motivate other rising stars to step up and deliver memorable performances at Survivor Series.

Fans will have to wait and watch what transpires at Survivor Series and if the promotion chooses to address the controversial finish to Knight vs. Reigns.

