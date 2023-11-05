[WATCH] Roman Reigns finally loses in major botch that got ignored at Crown Jewel 2023

Roman Reigns is still technically the Undisputed Universal Champion after defeating LA Knight, but the result will be deemed somewhat controversial after a referee botch should have crowned a new Champion in LA Knight.

The main event of Crown Jewel 2023 saw Roman Reigns have yet another defense of the Undisputed Universal Championship. He faced the very popular LA Knight, who the crowd in Riyadh was clearly rooting for - even throwing "you can't wrestle" chants at The Tribal Chief.

In the video below, you can see that the crowd counts to three, and the referee very clearly hits the three - it can either be blamed on the referee or Jimmy Uso for the reaction, we'll let you decide.

Expand Tweet

Although the video only shows two counts, it was actually a three-count that was hit by the referee, meaning that Reigns should no longer be Universal Champion.

Expand Tweet

What did you think about the main event of Crown Jewel 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here