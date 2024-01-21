“We hear it through the trunk of an elephant”: Meek Mill questioning how his music is received by South Africans on X sparks memefest online

After posing what appeared to be an innocent question, American rapper Meek Mill received backlash on X (formerly known as Twitter). It all started when he asked a question about one of his songs, which has caused debate.

His question regarding the popularity of his music in Africa and the music platforms used in South Africa and Nigeria started the entire controversy.

The rapper asked a question on his official X account that read,

This query sparked criticism from netizens, who saw it as a sign of ignorance regarding the continent's technological progress. They took to the comment section of Mill's X post to react to the same.

Meek Mill’s recent tweet questioning how South Africans receive his music sparked hilarious reactions among netizens

Rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is an American rapper. Raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he began his musical career as a battle rapper before joining The Bloodhoundz, a brief rap group. He became a solo artist in 2008 and signed with the Atlanta-based rapper T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records.

Mill recently got himself into hot trouble once asked a question to his South African and Nigerian fans. The well-known rapper from the energetic city of Philadelphia decided to reach out to his fans on a Saturday morning, January 20.

Mill uploaded a tweet regarding his performance in South Africa and inquired about the number of people who listened to his music there. The rapper also asked about the platform South Africans and Nigerians use to hear his music.

However, his question generated a memefest. Many made fun of him for apparently misunderstanding how tech-savvy the people in South Africa are. Hence, once his tweet went viral, it garnered a lot of funny reactions among netizens.

However, Mill remained unaffected by the entire thing. This is not the first time Meek Mill got entangled in a controversy. Due to the explicit language of one of his songs, Amen, a Philadelphia-based preacher, Rev. Jomo K. Johnson, called for a boycott of Mill following its release. Amen was the lead single from Dreams & Nightmares.

As per Complex, Johnson said in a statement,

"As a hip-hop fan, I want to encourage every rap fan in Philadelphia who is a believer in Jesus Christ, to boycott Meek Mill until he acknowledges this blatant disrespect. And being a resident of North Philadelphia and a pastor, I revoke Meek's 'hood pass' until this happens."

However, in an interview with BET's 106 & Park on July 17, 2012, Meek Mill explained himself. Regarding the entire incident, he said he didn't think any church or preacher supported rap music because of the language used in those songs. However, he claimed that that's just life at the end of the day. He further said he wasn't attempting to offend anyone's religion or anything similar.